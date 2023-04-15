Through social networks, Burger King decided to spread a striking promotion of 2×1 in hamburgers, for which the reaction of customers was immediate, and they even made memes that became a trend.

Brands usually take advantage of the days when something is celebrated to create marketing, like this time that with digital strategies, Burger King celebrated the day of the kiss with a peculiar dynamic that caused it to go viral.

The promotion was very attractive, since it was about “2×1 for kissing whoever you want”, For this reason, customers wondered what the cashiers’ reaction would be like when they saw diners kissing in front of them.

Although the promotion of hamburgers on Kiss Day was published by a branch in PeruNetizens did not hesitate to talk about it on social networks, causing it to become a trend, since the memes did not wait.

In the publication made by the ‘burgerking_peru’ account, the brand highlighted: “The day of the kiss is celebrated by two! Come this Thursday the 13th to Burger King with the person you want, share a kiss in front of our box and take 2 Whopper combo for the price of one. Do you know who you’re coming with?”

Burger King Promotions

The chain founded in 1954, Jacksonville, Florida, United States, was founded by James McLamore and David Edgerton, also known as BK, it is popular because, unlike others, it is said that its meat is 100% red and cooked to the grill, “That is something that has given Burger King its distinctiveness,” said Francisco Demesa, general director of Burger King in Mexico.

The fast food chain famous for its variety and quality, in 2021 total revenues of approximately $1.8 billion were recorded by having 19,000 restaurants spread around the world.

In the online store, in addition to finding its menu, its coupons appear, including discounts on potatoes, chicken and beef burgers, options to save up to 50% on purchasesthe discount when you download the Burger King app for free to receive exclusive coupons, among others.