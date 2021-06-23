The British Ministry of Defense said on Twitter: “No warning shots were directed at (HMS Defender),” confirming that “the Royal Navy ship is crossing Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law.”

She emphasized that “no shots were directed at (HMS Defender), and we do not recognize the announcement of bombs being fired in its sailing line.”

On the other hand, the British army spoke of “shooting exercises in the Black Sea. (Russia) informed the international community in advance” about it.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that a Russian warplane and a patrol ship fired warning shots at a British warship that entered Russian territorial waters in the Black Sea.

“The destroyer received a warning and did not respond to the warning… which prompted a border patrol boat and a Su-24M aircraft to fire warning shots,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that the British ship then left Russian waters.

The ministry then announced that the military attache to the British Embassy in Moscow had been summoned, according to Russian news agencies.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in a statement on Twitter that the ship was “routinely transiting (port) Odessa (southern Ukraine) towards Crimea via the Black Sea.”

And he continued, “As is customary through this route, I entered an internationally known waterway, and as usual, Russian ships continued to cross (the British ship) and were told to conduct military exercises in its vicinity.”

The incident took place a few days before the military exercises “Sea Breeze 2021”, which are taking place between June 28 and July 10, with the participation of the United States, other NATO countries and Ukraine in the Black Sea, and angered Moscow.

And the British destroyer is in the region to participate in it.

The incident took place off the coast of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula, which Russia annexed in March 2014, and where it maintains a naval base.

It is not rare for accidents to occur between planes or ships on Russia’s borders, especially in a period of tension with the West, but warning shots, if proven, would set a precedent in this type of accident.