The Argentine National Team opens its participation in the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada with a match against Ecuador at the Mâs Monumental Stadium. It should be noted that both the Albiceleste and the Tri faced each other on Date 1 of the Qualifiers but heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup where, as we all know, the team led by Lionel Scaloni won the title for the first time since 1986 .
This match against Ecuador took place on October 8, 2020 in the framework of the Coronavirus pandemic. It was played at the Estadio de la Bombonera in Buenos Aires behind closed doors and without an audience due to the sanitary measures that were required at that time. In this, Argentina was left with the 1-0 victory with a goal by Lionel Messi from a penalty that helped them to start the path towards the tournament in Arab lands in the best possible way.
For this match, Lionel Scaloni had already begun a renewal within the squad that began in the 2019 Copa América and that was reflected throughout all these Qualifiers that ended in Qatar 2022. This was the starting eleven that Scaloni sent to the pitch at the Bombonera for this match:
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani
Right side: Gonzalo Montiel
Center defender: Lucas Martinez Quarta
Center defender: Nicholas Otamendi
Left side: Nicolas Tagliafico
Midfielder: Rodrigo dePaul
Midfielder: Leandro Paredes
Midfielder: Marcos Acuna
Hitch: Lionel Messi
Forward: Lautaro Martinez
Extreme: Lucas Ocampos
It should be mentioned that many of the starters in this match (9 of them) were part of the squad of the Argentina National Team that became world champion in Qatar 2022. This means that Lionel Scaloni likes to have a player base but also give others the opportunity to earn their place within the team.
