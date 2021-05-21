During a forum focused on economic cooperation and sustainable development, the Arctic Council, which met on May 20 in Iceland, reached a common declaration on the need to preserve peace and fight climate change. A front agreement while rivalries continue to increase in this region, which has become the center of all wishes.

Geopolitical tensions or the militarization of the Arctic were not a topic of conversation in Reykjavik.

Russia, the United States, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and Iceland officially met on Thursday May 20 to discuss sustainable development, peaceful cooperation and protection of indigenous populations threatened by global warming, three times faster in the Greater North than in the rest of the planet.

“We are committed to promoting a peaceful Arctic region where cooperation on climate, environment, science and security prevails,” declared US Chief of Diplomacy Antony Blinken.

In theory, this intergovernmental forum, which has brought together neighboring countries in the region since 1996, does not aim to deal with military security issues. However, these appeared as the backdrop for this summit that takes place every two years.

Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, reiterated last Monday that the Arctic was a legitimate area of ​​influence for Moscow and denounced “the Western offensive” in the region, while Antony Blinken, visiting Denmark, pointed out “the increase of certain military activities in the Arctic ”.

A Cold War aftertaste

Indeed, since 2010 Russia has built or modernized 14 military bases dating back to Soviet times and multiplied military exercises. For example, on March 24, 2017, Moscow simulated an aircraft attack on a Norwegian radar.

Last year, Russian forces performed the feat of a parachute drop 10,000 meters above the polar circle, demonstrating their ability to launch in extreme conditions.

Faced with this, NATO has also realized its capabilities with increasingly frequent military exercises. In 2018, the ‘Trident Juncture’ maneuver in Norway brought together troops from 29 member countries, accompanied by those from Sweden and Finland. Of unparalleled scope since the end of the Cold War, this maneuver provoked the fury of the Kremlin.

“This militarization is a reality, but it has nothing to do with the breadth of the media mobilized during the Cold War”, clarifies Mikaa Mered, professor of geopolitics of the poles at Sciences Po and at the School of Higher Studies in Commerce (HEC ), contacted by France 24. “Today, neither Russia nor the United States are capable of deploying military means in the Arctic in less than 48 hours.”

The world rediscovers the Arctic

Long perceived as a hostile and inaccessible territory, the Arctic became a major power concern again in 2007. That year, a series of events returned the Arctic to the center of the map.

On July 9, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper announced the construction of a deepwater port in the Northwest Passage and delivered a speech on “Canadian defense and sovereignty over the Arctic.”

Moscow’s reaction was immediate. A month later, Arthur Tchilingarov, explorer and vice president of the Russian Parliament, planted a Russian titanium flag at the North Pole. This symbolic gesture marked the beginning of Russia’s return to its Arctic identity, neglected for several decades.

These geopolitical events are joined by unpublished scientific observations. The Norwegian Polar Institute revealed that, for the first time since the beginning of its observations in 1972, the Northwest Passage is “fully open for navigation.”

The great powers have thus become aware of the change that is to come. According to experts from the Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Climate Change (GIEC), with rising temperatures the ice sheet could completely disappear by 2030, opening new sea lanes, in particular the Northeast Passage. The latter is the shortest sea route to connect Europe with Asia, as the journey takes 12 days less than the usual route through the Suez Canal.

Although it is an ecological disaster, the melting of the ice thus seems an economic blessing for the countries involved, because the Arctic is brimming with treasures: nickel, lead, zinc, uranium, platinum, rare earths …

According to a 2008 US Geological Survey study, the Arctic zone would host more than 22% of the world’s undiscovered hydrocarbon reserves and would contain more than 10% of the world’s oil reserves and around 30% of gas reserves. natural.





A large majority of these hydrocarbons are found in the exclusive economic zone of Russia, that is, in the strip of ocean located between territorial waters and international waters.

Vladimir Putin has his eye on this polar Eldorado and wants to quadruple the volume of cargo that transits the Arctic by 2025. Symbol of those aspirations: the gigantic Sabetta gas liquefaction factory on the Yamal Peninsula, designed in collaboration with China and the French group Total.

These new maritime routes are also a geostrategic bet, recalls the political scientist Nicolas Tenzer, interviewed by France 24. “Russia, which has the largest number of borders with the Arctic, could be tempted to block these routes in case of tensions and escalation” with western countries.

“The bet of the century”

Although Russia’s shows of force in the Arctic worry Western countries, particularly since the invasion of Crimea in 2014, at the moment “no Arctic country has an interest in developing an armed conflict in the region,” says Mikaa Mered, recalling that instability would make investors flee.

“There is no border conflict in the Arctic. Nowadays, it is a symbolic and identity conflict that sometimes takes the form of a warlike discourse, but all Arctic countries have the same interest: to reaffirm their dominance over their territory to prevent foreign countries, such as China, from being able to settle. there through strategic or military assets ”.

FILE: A Russian soldier next to a military truck, at the Kotelny Island base, beyond the Arctic Circle, on April 3, 2019. © Maxime Popov / AFP

Indeed, for several years Beijing has not hidden its attraction to this vast territory, even though it is located 1,400 km from its coasts. “This new interest materialized as of 2004 through the construction of a scientific station in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard”, explains Mikaa Mered. “China gradually established itself as a great scientific ally but also as an economic ally.”

In 2013, Iceland became the first European country to sign a free trade agreement with Beijing. That same year, China entered the Arctic Council with observer status.

In January 2018, China first unveiled its Arctic policy and now defines itself as a “Near Arctic State”, a status invented and founded on a new interpretation of maps. In a few years, Beijing has become the first investor in the area and has been involved in dozens of mining, gas and oil projects.

“The more the Arctic is freed, the more it becomes profitable to conduct economic activities. It will then become a point of convergence for the powers of the northern hemisphere: the United States, Russia and China ”, analyzes Mikaa Mered. “The Arctic is the bet of the next century.”

This article was adapted from its original in French