On Wednesday, September 4, 2024, the 30 nominees for the 2024 Ballon d’Or were announced. This year it seems very difficult for a Real Madrid player not to end up lifting the prestigious award. Los Merengues have won the Champions League and LaLiga, with great individual performances.
The biggest surprise, however, was the absences: for the first time since 2003, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo were included in the preliminary list. In other words, the end of an era.
On that occasion, the award went to Pavel Nedved, thanks to the great season he had with Juventus. Behind him came Tití Henry (Arsenal), Paolo Maldini and Andrey Shevchenko (Milan) and Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid). 5 mega figures of world football.
|
PLAYER
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POSITION
|
Pavel Nedved
|
Juventus
|
1
|
Thierry Henry
|
Arsenal
|
2
|
Paolo Maldini
|
Milan
|
3
|
Andrey Shevchenko
|
Milan
|
4
|
Zinedine Zidane
|
real Madrid
|
5
The reality is that it was known that neither Messi (winner of the previous edition of the award) nor Ronaldo were candidates to win the prize. However, it was surprising that they did not even make the list of 30.
Although Messi has been injured for a few months, it is also true that he is coming off being champion of America with Argentina and had a good season with Inter Miami. For his part, Ronaldo was the top scorer of 2023, thanks to the goals he scored for Al Nassr and in Portugal.
