The biggest surprise, however, was the absences: for the first time since 2003, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo were included in the preliminary list. In other words, the end of an era.

Although Messi has been injured for a few months, it is also true that he is coming off being champion of America with Argentina and had a good season with Inter Miami. For his part, Ronaldo was the top scorer of 2023, thanks to the goals he scored for Al Nassr and in Portugal.