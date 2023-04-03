Does Coppel improve your life?everything seems that the one lady who was in the Mexican company based in the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa, no, since, got embedded at the door of the famous retail store, but, How did that happen?.

The fact captured in one of the 826 points that Coppel’s company has, left Internet users stunned, since an alleged client was seen who was embedded in the door, and even a police team had to arrive to help her.

Elektra’s main competition has products for sale in three formats, 294 Coppel-Canada stores, 525 Coppel stores, and 54 limited-variety stores, being located in 303 cities and having a presence throughout the Mexican Republic, it is one of the favorites much.

Given the offers and quotas with online purchases, having branches spread over 15 countries, through the Internet, videos of employees and customers who had good and not so pleasant experiences while being in the commercial chain founded by Enrique Coppel Tamayo in 1941 circulate.

One of the most viral was spread by the ‘@seurukun’ account, on the TikTok social network, where he recounted: “Lady is embedded in the door of a Coppel.”

Subsequently, in the clip, workers and civil security were seen who arrived at the scene of the woman’s accident, they even asked her to hold on well, so that she could remove her foot, finally, everything went well and only “He hurt his hand a little bit.”

The scene caused controversy among Internet users, as they debated that the lady should be careful, and that the company should be more attentive to the incidents.

