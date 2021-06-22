The Red they have failed to beat Sweden (0-0) or Poland (1-1) in the two matches they have played in Group E of the Eurocup, leaving them with a life-and-death match against Slovakia on the last day.
It is the eighth time that he has not gotten all three points in his first two stakes in a tournament, being the fourth in which he has tied them. The fact of producing two draws, to date, has always meant advancing to the round, with which there is optimism for Wednesday’s contest.
Spain was framed in Group 3, where they lost (2-1) against Austria and drew (0-0) with Brazil. The victory (1-0) against Sweden did not help and they were left out when they finished in third place in the group.
The draw (0-0) against Italy and the defeat (2-1) against Belgium put Spain on the ropes, which also fell (1-2) on the last day against England, finishing bottom of Group B.
The draws (1-1) against Romania and Portugal did not prevent access to the next phase, since on the last day they beat West Germany (0-1) to end up leading Group B. They eliminated in the semifinals (1- 1 and 8-9 on penalties) to Denmark, but they succumbed (2-0) to France in the final.
The draws against South Korea (2-2) and Germany (1-1) were followed by a win (1-3) against Bolivia that allowed them to advance to the round in second place in Group C. In the round of 16 they eliminated (3 -0) to Switzerland, but in the quarterfinals it was not possible (1-2) with Italy.
The draws (1-1) against Bulgaria and France did not avoid passing the round thanks to the victory (1-2) against Romania, which allowed them to access second place in Group B. In the quarterfinals they fell (0-0 and 2-4 on penalties) with England.
The defeat (2-3) against Nigeria and the draw (0-0) with Paraguay were followed by a sterile victory (6-1) against Bulgaria, which did not serve to qualify but did to avoid finishing bottom of Group D.
The defeats against the Netherlands (1-5) and Chile (0-2) left Spain without qualifying options on the last day, with a victory (0-3) against Australia that served to avoid finishing bottom of Group B.
