Al-Neyadi’s participation in the flight to the International Space Station, which includes 4 individuals, is the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs, after five years of continuous training and qualification of the Emirati astronaut, and these efforts are naturally inseparable from what the UAE offers in this regard.

international leadership

Al Neyadi’s recent trip placed the United Arab Emirates ranked No. (11) in the world, among the countries that send astronauts to the International Space Station on long-term missions. How did you achieve this achievement?

The UAE has placed the space economy among its top priorities for the next fifty years, with the total investment in the country’s space projects reaching more than 22 billion dirhams.

The volume of commercial spending on the space economy in the UAE increased to 10.9 billion dirhams during the period from 2015 to 2020

Contractual agreements for space services and applications increased by 40 percent in 2020, according to the Emirates Space Agency.

During the past year, the UAE launched the “National Space Fund” with a capital of 3 billion dirhams, which works to provide financial resources and the governance of its management

The UAE Space Agency has developed the “Economic Space Zones” program to support emerging, small and medium-sized companies and stimulate the national space economy

Prof. Dr. Elias Faranani, Director of the Department of Space Sciences at the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Science and Technology, explains, in an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia, the UAE’s efforts in the field of space investment.

Fernani says: “The United Arab Emirates has made, more than ten years ago, important investments in the space field, represented by: the astronauts program, the Martian Hope Probe program and the Rashid al-Lamary rover. All of these investments will build a base of engineers and scientists qualified to study space and build upcoming programs to conquer Moon and Mars.”

He adds, “For example, the University of Sharjah, with its project Sharjah-Sat-1, established a cubic satellite laboratory at the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Science and Technology, by providing the tools necessary to develop more future space missions.”

He continues: “During the period of work on the project, the laboratory was provided with the necessary facilities for the design and operation of the satellite, including the high-performance workstation equipped with the programs required for designing, simulating and analyzing the mission in the space environment, and the ISO6-certified clean room designated for the installation of satellite systems in an empty environment.” pollutants, in addition to the earth station, which operates at different frequencies such as VHF/UHF, which are necessary to communicate with the satellite when it reaches its orbit in space.

The Director of the Department of Space Sciences points out that the project contributed to training the laboratory engineers and participating students on how to use the programs and operate the earth station. In addition, all technological capabilities and scientific expertise gained that contributed to the development of this project will be transferred and used in future projects of the Cube Satellite Laboratory.

Training and rehabilitation

For her part, Dr. Reem Fares, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, College of Science, United Arab Emirates University, points out that the UAE’s investment in space is a successful and profitable project for the state, citizens and residents.

And she adds to the Sky News Arabia economy website, that although the UAE’s investment in space science is relatively recent, compared to other countries, the outstanding success achieved by the UAE in this field is an example to follow.

She points out that many space missions require years of preparation and financing before launch, considering the Emirates missions to be among the most quickly completed missions, and achieved remarkable success.

She pointed out that the space mission programs enhance the UAE’s rank globally as a successful and invested country in space science, as Emirati astronauts carry scientific and research missions to the International Space Station.

Fares points out that the Department of Physics at the UAE University has a course in space science, and a master’s degree in space science has also been developed at the university. In addition to the presence of doctoral students in this field.

And she continues, “We train students from the time they enter the university in this specialization until they graduate. In addition to the scientific subjects, we provide students with technical training, whether in the National Center for Space Science and Technology affiliated to the university or in other places, if the students wish to train outside the university.”

The state also offers, through the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and the UAE Space Agency, many workshops to qualify students, which helps prepare them for work.

Dr. Elias Fernani agrees with Dr. Reem Fares about the interests of Emirati universities in training cadres, saying: “Most universities in the UAE have programs to teach space engineering and space programs for a master’s degree.”

Regarding Al-Shaqa University’s efforts, he says: “The University of Sharjah started offering a master’s degree in astronomy and space science three years ago. Two students graduated last academic year, and we expect three students to graduate by the end of this year,” pointing out that the interest in space among students will increase, due to The number of job opportunities in this sector is increasing.

projects and returns

Dr. Reem Fares lists the returns on investment in astronomy:

First, it allows for the growth of knowledge, as discoveries in this field allow us to increase our understanding of our world and planet Earth, as how life evolved on it.

Due to the technical advances and data analysis required by astronomy and space, the space industry is developing, and accordingly the need to develop data science and the use of artificial intelligence in data analysis increases.

Investing in space science creates many job opportunities for students in different fields. It also places the university in advanced ranks globally.

For his part, Dr. Elias Fernani says that the University of Sharjah, like other universities in the country, is deeply involved in innovative projects in the field of space, with regard to its leadership role as the first university in the United Arab Emirates.

According to Fernani, the most prominent projects of the University of Sharjah are:

Water desalination using innovative solar cells for clean and renewable energy.

Use of Earth observation satellites for GIS and remote sensing

The University of Sharjah also seeks to meet the current and future needs of the UAE community and beyond, by offering innovative academic and professional programs designed for today’s diverse and dynamic modern world. Other special projects and initiatives include:

Sharjah Academy for Astronomy and Space Science and Technology (SAASST), which launched the “Sharjah-Sat-1” satellite, which will study space climate

Foundation College of Computing and Informatics

Sharjah Oasis for Technology and Innovation (SOTI)

Fernani concludes with certainty that the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy and Space Science and Technology will provide pioneering space projects that will provide the United Arab Emirates and abroad with a unique space service in the Arab-Islamic world. He explained that all these efforts will contribute to the formation of generations of cadres capable of building an integrated space program, in which the UAE will be a pioneer among all countries of the world.