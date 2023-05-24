Muhammed Val Muawiyah

Social networks are no longer limited to being a window for communication between individuals, but rather they have become one of the tools of influencing and shaping public opinion, and a very dangerous platform that terrorist groups may sometimes use to spread their destructive ideas, recruit young people and brainwash them.

In addition, these networks have become a major source of information, especially in times of wars and crises, when there is uncertainty, confusion, and exacerbation of risks, especially when the news function of some traditional media declines, or they do not meet the users’ growing appetite for following up and participating in events of media attractiveness.

These networks gained their name from the fact that they enhance relationships between people, and allow communication for their users at any time and anywhere in the world. Among the most famous and widely used are the “Facebook”, “Twitter” and “YouTube” websites or platforms.

Attractive media environment

Social networks are no longer just an ordinary luxury, but have become an influential tool in shaping public opinion in societies and have enabled the entry of new actors in the media arena, capable of influencing public opinion and addressing the masses in a language close to them.

These networks were distinguished by the freedom they offered in choosing the topic, editing the text, size, ease of broadcasting, low cost, with the possibility of ignoring the source, and the ability to shift from personal protest to seeking to direct public opinion and mobilize through groups, pages, or hashtags. Formulating, forming and mobilizing public opinion after the development in the process of information flow and production, which revealed an attractive media environment used by many activists around the world to spread their ideas.

Instantaneous interaction

The question that arises is: Why have social networks become more acceptable to public opinion than traditional media? In fact, the advantage of instantaneous and instantaneous interaction with what is published made available by these networks has made them in the forefront of wide segments of the public other than the traditional media.

We live in the age of social networks; Which has become an indication of the state of rapid transformation in people’s lives, as it has become a major vital part of the way they think, form their positions, and make their decisions, and has become a guiding code for their behavior in many cases.

These networks give their users opportunities that are not competitive with any traditional media; It enables them to select, formulate, frame, and broadcast news within a few seconds, as long as they have smart mobile phones, or any other technical media related to the “Internet”.

In recent years, serious repercussions have emerged for these networks in terms of facilitating the commission of crimes on the air, prompting most countries of the world to allocate mechanisms to combat them, and many laws have been enacted to confront the threats arising from them.

Terrorist portals

Recent studies confirmed that 90% of terrorist activity on the Internet occurs through reliance on social networks, which are used to create interactive platforms that spread violent and extremist content, attract potential new members, and produce false information with the aim of recruitment or gaining sympathy.

In this context, Dr. said. Yasser Abdulaziz, media and political expert for Al-Ittihad website: “The cognitive and emotional state that qualifies for extremism and the spread of violence, discrimination and hatred comes from many sources, but it seems that social networks have become a primary source among them.”

Exacerbation of the “ISIS” situation

Studies conducted on dozens of foreign fighters who joined the terrorist organization ISIS in Syria and Iraq before its defeat confirmed that they were recruited through social networks.

d said. Yasser Abdulaziz, said: “Research conducted by (the International Center for the Study of Radical Movements), based in Britain, indicates that social networks have become a primary source of recruitment, inspiration, and information for a large number of terrorists. As a result of the studies conducted on dozens of foreign fighters who joined the terrorist organization ISIS in Syria and Iraq before its defeat, it became clear that 80 percent of them were recruited through social networks.

Dr. added. Yasser said, “For a full year, a group of researchers affiliated with the center devoted themselves to following up the activity of about 190 foreign fighters in the ranks of the terrorist (ISIS), and they concluded that social networks, especially Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, played the main role in exacerbating the ISIS situation.”

Sir David Omand says in his book “Social Media Intelligence” that many of the violent incidents that have recently erupted in the world would not have occurred with the same breadth and impact had it not been for the use of “social media” by activists to “stoke a sense of hostility and incite radical actions.”

Dr. explained. Yasser Abdulaziz, that “social networks, which are used by about 88% of Internet users, give us the clearest example of the possibility of turning great opportunities into great risks at times.”

Negatives and shortcomings

In contrast to the great advantages that social networking sites offer to their users, especially in terms of speed, brevity, crystallization, search capabilities, and mobilization and guidance capabilities, there are many negatives and shortcomings. This media does not subject the content it broadcasts to any form of evaluation or review, and it does not oblige the broadcaster of this content to any degree of commitment, other than what he voluntarily decides for himself.

d said. Yasser Abdel Aziz: Social media has given us many opportunities when it shortened distances, facilitated communications, conveyed ideas and images, and promoted concepts of modernity, but in exchange for these great advantages and opportunities, grave risks emerged. Including fueling conflicts, incitement to violence, spreading hate speech, and submitting to “electronic militias,” which they use as a tool for mobilization, mobilization, and sometimes moral assassination.

He added that enacting efficient laws and preserving personal freedoms at the same time is a necessary work that every country must do, but in return, great resources and efforts should also be devoted to prosecuting crimes committed through social networks, especially those related to the support and promotion of terrorism.

Undermining the pillars of societies

Insofar as it offers positive aspects, social networks have become a major challenge for young people and society.

In this context, Dr. explained. Abu Bakr Hamden from the International Center for Strategic Studies told Al-Ittihad website: “Talking about this topic requires, at the outset, a reminder that these platforms are multiple and different in terms of the features they offer and the dangers that they entail.

Dr. added. Abu Bakr: “There is a wide spectrum of social media platforms, which are used for various purposes, from education, exchange of information and experiences, display of products and services, and even entertainment. These platforms can no longer be ignored, in connection with the opportunities they provide and the consequent challenges.”

Creating a “distorted consciousness”

Misleading propaganda in many fields through these platforms contributed to creating a “distorted awareness” on many issues.

In this regard, Dr. said. Abu Bakr Hamden: «The abundance of social media, the diversification of its purposes and its continuous development, puts humanity in front of a challenge, with regard to the rising generations, as young people find themselves in front of a huge amount of information, from multiple sources and sometimes it is difficult to verify its credibility, which places the community responsible for working on Rationalizing the use of these platforms, and requiring the regulatory authorities to intensify efforts to control their content.

He pointed out that misleading propaganda through these networks contributed to the consolidation of what is known as a “conspiracy theory” among many people, especially in the event of disasters and crises, as happened, for example, with regard to “Corona” vaccines.

and connect d. Abu Bakr is between social media platforms and “electronic addiction” and the consequent insomnia and isolation, and the threat of disintegration of social ties, as well as the danger of impersonation and data theft, all of which are threats that rise with the unconscious use of these networks.

harm the interests of states

Regarding the challenges created by social networks, Mohammed Khalid, an engineer of networks and information systems, told Al-Ittihad that: “Governments are now required to develop their capabilities to cope with the danger of the spread of social networking sites, and the social and security challenges they have become as open platforms for all that may be used to spread false news.” To strike the interests of states and their alliances, which requires a firm stand to face this growing challenge that does not depend on social networks, but rather goes beyond that to the dangers of the Internet in general, especially piracy and cyberattacks, which are now capable of causing damage that may sometimes exceed the damage of conventional war.

Expert recommendations

With the aim of protecting society from the dangers of social networks, combating the spread of rumors and fake news, and preserving privacy and personal rights.

Experts recommend:

Limit the number of people who can see your posts and photos to your chosen social circle.

Increasing awareness by the state, the family, the school, and the community of the correct and optimal ways to use these networks, and warning against their disadvantages.

Enhancing cooperation between relevant international institutions to exchange regulations and legislation that determine the optimal use of these platforms.

Raising awareness of the importance of expressing personal ideas and opinions within the limits of politeness, public taste, and respect for others, and interacting with issues and events positively.

– Setting specific controls for the use of these networks from a technical point of view, by activating strict deterrent laws for what is written, said, or published on these platforms.

– Encouraging specialized research centers to conduct more research and studies on the various social networks and their various effects on the individual and society.

Educating parents of the need to monitor their children during their use of these platforms and educate them on how to deal with them.

– Urging the competent technical authorities to educate people about ways to protect their personal accounts from intruders and those with suspicious purposes.

Include in the curricula awareness classes on the proper use of these networks.