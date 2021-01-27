This is war began its new season this week and one of the great surprises was the entry of Yahaira Plasencia, who is preparing his next song with Sergio George.

After being presented in style, the interpreter of “Cobarde” and “ULaLa” was very enthusiastic and thanked the production of EEG for having given him the opportunity to be part of reality for the second time.

“Thank you very much to the production of This is war… Peter (Fajardo) has a tremendous power of conviction. (He told me) don’t worry, you’re not going to play a lot, the games are very easy, ”said the sauce boat to the cameras of América Espectáculos.

Yahaira Plasencia was also encouraged to reveal what was the reaction that the music producer had Sergio George when he told her that he would be in EEG 2021.

“Sergio George kind of took it (gestures of doubts), but I told him: ‘Don’t worry, I’m going to behave well.’ He is happy and knows that it is only for the summer season, so we continue with the projects we have. This is war is the most watched program in Peru, so it helps me a lot (to promote his career as a singer) “, he said.

The return of Yahaira Plasencia to This is war

Minutes before the program ended, the hosts of Esto es guerra announced a ‘bomb’ after which Yahaira Plasencia appeared on set and performed a mix of his songs.

At the end of her surprise presentation, the sauce boat was moved and said: “I’m going to give it my all. Very happy to be part of the competition ”.

Yahaira Plasencia, latest news:

