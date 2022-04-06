According to the actor Abdul-Ilah Al-Sinani, the work takes place in the first era of the Kingdom’s launch towards modernity and development, starting in 1979, a period during which it moved forward in all aspects of life in a remarkable and significant way.

Al-Sinani added to “Sky News Arabia”, that the heritage series, produced by the Radio and Television Authority in Saudi Arabia, contains important messages to the masses, and has social implications for the current problems, as well as the gains made by society after responding to modernity and development while preserving the gains of the past.

Modern life surprises

The series, written by Amal Faran and directed by Saed Bashir Al-Hawari, monitors, in a documentary and heritage framework, how the country overcame the social obstacles that generations were experiencing to move from one era to another.

The main story of a family in a village in the Najd region, led by a tyrannical person, who imposes hegemony on everyone, practices trade and keeps pace with modernity; In an effort to be the richest person in the village, and within this framework, the struggles between the heroes of the work revolve in a social framework that takes the viewer to that era of time.

The Al-Zahria series presents a woven drama from the effects of this stage, with regard to changes and problems in education, including girls going to schools, TV entering homes, amid acceptance by some of it and others rejecting it within the family, and the impact of the sudden boom in the economy on land prices, jobs, nature and returns, And the impact of all this on the social relations in the village.

Al-Sanani expected that the series, broadcast on one of the Saudi satellite channels, would be watched the most during its 30 episodes, especially since the work is presented by stars that have mass approval by Saudi and Arab viewers.

And “Al-Zahria”, co-starring Abdul Ilah Al-Sanani, Khaled Al-Sager, Sana Bakr Younis, Maysoon Al-Ruwaili, Adwa Fahd, Osama Al-Qas.