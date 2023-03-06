Salah scored his eleventh goal in the Premier League in the 24th round of the competition, after he visited Manchester United twice on the night of its 7-0 sweep at Anfield.

Freedom from the curse

Some observers attributed the reason for Liverpool’s sudden decline in the current season to the curse of German coach Jürgen Klopp in his seventh season with all the teams he coached.

In 2007, German Mainz fell to the second division in Club’s seventh season with him, and in 2015 Borussia Dortmund finished the German League in seventh place in Club’s seventh season, and in the current season Liverpool moved away from the competition and was in the lower half of the Premier League table for many weeks.

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, who was crowned with the Golden Boot award last season for the third time in his history, found himself far from his position in the competition for individual awards and the Golden Boot race, but he began to wake up in the last quarter of the season and returned as crowned king at Anfield.

Although the Liverpool coach is facing the “curse of the seventh season” for which he is famous, this did not prevent Salah from overcoming this spell and winning records that might compensate him for losing the advantage in the scorers’ race in favor of the Norwegian express Erling Haaland.

The competition for the Golden Shoe title has become a distant dream like Liverpool’s competition for the league title, as Haaland leads the race with 27 goals, and Englishman Harry Kane succeeds him with 18 goals, then Marcus Rashford with 14 goals, so Salah seems far away so far.

Salah said after his team’s recent victory over Newcastle United that the time has come for the team to return to its former state after everyone understood the situation, and the harmony came between the elements that joined recently and the former stars of the team.

On the night of the sweeping victory over Manchester United, Salah presented gifts on a plate of gold to his teammates to make two goals and score the same, and create many scoring opportunities, to be freed from the curse that has haunted him throughout the current season and melt the ice between him and his colleagues on the field.

Klopp started the current season in a way that relies on the offensive wings away from the penalty area, which caused Salah to miss the goal, but he began to change the situation in recent weeks and turn into an additional striker in the penalty area while playing, the same location from which he scored two goals against United. .

The Egyptian star regained confidence by returning to scoring goals with Liverpool, and regained the confidence of the fans after he returned to his favorite position as a winger who turns into a striker inside the penalty area, instead of a winger who sticks to the field line and is committed to sending crosses and passes to the striker only, and this is the secret of his return to brilliance.

Salah reached goal No. 129 with Liverpool in the Premier League to become the historic scorer for his team in the competition, and he also raised his score to 131 goals in general in the history of his participation in the English championship, to exceed half the number of goals Alan Shearer, the historical scorer of the tournament with 260 goals, and is close to entering the list of ten Top.