Ron Howard He achieved international fame after playing the idealistic and well-principled Richie Cunningham in the well-remembered series “Happy Days”. Together with Henry Winkler, who gave life to ‘Fonzie’ Fonzarelli, they were of great influence for the youth of the 70s and 80s.

Howard thought he had reached the pinnacle of his career with this production, however, his love for the entertainment industry made him try a new stage as a director.

That is how, At just 24 years old, he released his first film titled “Grand Theft Auto”, a comedy that would be the beginning of his remarkable career as a filmmaker.

Henry Winkler and Ron Howard as Fonzie and Richie, respectively in “Happy Days”. Photo: ABC

Ron Howard in “Happy Days”

“Happy days” was broadcast for 10 years, from 1974 to 1984. Set in the 1950s, it became one of the favorite series of an entire generation, highlighting American rock and roll, surrounded by cars and motorcycles.

At the age of 20, Howard played Richie Cunningham. , one of the members of the Cunningham family and who would eventually become the protagonist. Together with his funny friends, the clumsy Potsie Weber (Anson Williams), the prankster Ralph Malph (Don Most) and the charismatic ‘Fonzie’ Fonzarelli (Henry Winkler) showed us their day-to-day adventures.

Ron Howard begins his career as a filmmaker

Although his first work was “Grand Theft Auto”, it was not until after “Happy Days” who made his final leap as a film director by directing —in 1982— “Night shift”, in which he had the participation of Michael Keaton, Shelley Long and Henry Winkler, the co-star of “Happy days”.

Over the years, Howard has managed to earn a place within the film industry, directing unforgettable films such as “Splash”, “Willow”, “Apollo 13″ (nominated in several Oscar categories), “A beautiful mind” (which gave him the Oscar for best director) and “Cinderella Man.”

His last two films have been “The Da Vinci Code” and its sequel, “Angels and Demons”, tapes that created great cultural and religious controversy.