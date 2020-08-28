Star opener Rohit Sharma’s childhood coach Dinesh Lad has told an anecdote about how he recognized the talent of this Indian batsman. According to Lad, he was impressed not by his batting but by bowling.

In Mumbai, the famous cricket coach Lad said in the Marathi cricket chat show ‘Coffee Cricket Ani Barech Kahi’, ‘A camp was organized in Borivali and some matches were held. I fed my school team in it. Mary and Rohit’s team reached the final, it was a 10-over match on a cement wicket and we won that match.

Admitted in school too

He said, ‘Our school was new and I used to look for talented kids, I was very impressed with the way Rohit bowled and I thought we should take this kid to our school.’

Rohit’s uncle could not pay school fees

According to Lad, Rohit’s uncle could not pay the school fees and at his behest, Rohit was admitted to the school for free. He said, ‘I asked the director of the school to reduce his fees and Rohit was the first child for whom I had done so, at that time I did not think that he would play for India. He admitted Rohit to the school. If it had not happened at that time, you would not have seen Rohit Sharma.

Expected to perform well in 2023

Lad is hopeful that his disciple will perform well in the 50-over World Cup in 2023 on home soil. He said, ‘Rohit achieved all this on the strength of his hard work and talent. I hope Rohit should win India on the basis of his ability in the upcoming 50-over World Cup.

Happiness on the game gem

Lad said, ‘Khel Ratna is a great achievement. I should not say that, but if a poor boy has talent and he proves it and with luck, then that boy can touch the sky and the living example of this is Rohit Sharma. Last year, Rohit scored five centuries in the World Cup but the team lost in the semi-finals. Rohit has been selected for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, India’s biggest sports honor this year.