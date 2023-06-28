After an adverse start in Group D of the 2023 Copa Libertadores de América, River Plate was able to get ahead winning important matches and reached the round of 16 of the tournament, where they will seek to make history again and win their fifth title, as they did in the 1986, 1996, 2015 and 2018 editions.
El Millonario, one of the most important teams in South America, has had glorious nights in the most important tournament on the continent and also some painful defeats. whatHow did River do the last 10 times it played in the Copa Libertadores round of 16? We go over it.
In the round of 16 he played Corinthians, where Javier Mascherano and Carlos Tevez played. As a local, River was losing and turned it around: it was 3 to 2 and they had to define the series in San Pablo. A week later they would win 3-1 at Pacaembú. In the quarterfinals, they faced the team that had won their group, Libertad de Paraguay: the first game, at the Monumental, was difficult for them and the result was a 2-2 draw, while after the World Cup in Germany, they went to play Defensores del Chaco, where the Paraguayan team went 3-0 in the first half and forced River to score three goals to go through. With 15 minutes remaining, Farias discounted, but it was suspended due to incidents.
The team led by Diego Simeone was first in their group and faced one of the seconds in the round of 16. He played San Lorenzo, directed by Ramón Díaz. They were two very tense and fought games. San Lorenzo managed to win 2-1 in their stadium. In the rematch, River got 2-0 and had two more players. But he did not know how to manage that advantage and San Lorenzo tied with two goals from Bergessio and gave the Barca club a ticket to the quarterfinals.
River Plate beat Tigres and broke a 19-year streak without the Millionaire winning the competition. After the 0-0 draw in the first leg, they won 3-0 at home with goals from Alario, Carlos Sánchez and Ramiro Funes Mori, with Gallardo DT.
In the 2016 Cup, they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Independiente del Valle, from Ecuador, who later also left Boca on the road and reached the final that they lost to Nacional de Medellín. In the first leg the Ecuadorian team won 2-0, in the retaliation it was 1-0 for “Millo” with a goal from Alario, it was not enough.
River had just beaten Jorge Wilstermann 8-0, turning around the quarterfinals that began with a 0-3 loss at the height of La Paz. In fact, the semifinals against Lanús also had a positive start.
In the first leg, Núñez’s club prevailed 1-0, while in the second leg they had already achieved a 2-0 lead that gave them a practically unalterable 3-0 overall result. But the unexpected happened: Lanús scored 4 goals and turned the semifinal key around. It was one of the most painful defeats in recent times.
The eternal final, because it was the most important superclassic on the continent, in the final of the most important tournament. It was 2-2 in the first leg, with goals from Ábila, Benedetto, Pratto and Izquierdoz against, while due to riots the second leg had to be played in Madrid. There, “Millo” won 3-1 in an unforgettable final: they reversed the 0-1 deficit with a goal from Benedetto thanks to the conquests of Pratto, Quintero and Gonzalo Martínez.
River crossed paths with Boca again in the Cup: it was in the semis, and they won it with a 2-0 home advantage and after losing 1-0 as a visitor they got a pass to the only final that was played against Flamengo in Lima and lost it 2-1. It seemed that he won it, due to Borré’s goal, but in three minutes Gabigol reversed it and gave Fla the championship.
River had comfortably eliminated Nacional from Uruguay in the quarterfinals, and came to this stage to face the complicated Palmeiras. After the surprising 3-0 defeat in the first leg, River went up 2-0 in a game full of controversy, and could not score another goal to continue fighting for qualification.
After eliminating Argentinos in the 8th round, River faced a Brazilian opponent again, in this case Atlético Mineiro, who won the first leg 1-0 as a visitor, with a goal from Nacho Fernández, and then sentenced him in Brazil, with a forceful 3-0.
River led the group comfortably with 16 points, and reached the round of 16 to face Vélez Sarsfield. They got a negative surprise, as they lost the first leg 1-0 to Lucas Janson’s goal, and then equalized 0-0 in retaliation. Gallardo’s men were eliminated by Alexander Medina’s team. The champion was Flamengo.
