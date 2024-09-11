The September international break has been a period of ups and downs for the players of the real Madridwho have spread throughout the world to represent their respective countries.
This period has left a bittersweet taste for the club, as while some players have shone with their own light, others have returned with discomfort or without having played a prominent role. Below, we review the performance of the Merengue players with their national teams.
The participation of Real Madrid’s Brazilian players left mixed feelings. Eder Militão He had the misfortune of getting injured during the break, which adds another worry to Ancelotti’s team, given his value in defence. In contrast, Rodrygo took advantage of his opportunity and scored a goal in Brazil’s victory over Ecuador. However, Vinicius and Endrick They failed to stand out in their appearances, going unnoticed in the matches played.
Luka Modric continues to show his quality at international level. The veteran midfielder dazzled with a superb free-kick goal in the UEFA Nations League match against Poland. His performance was a reminder that, despite his age, Modric remains a key player for both his country and Real Madrid, displaying a level of excellence that few manage to match.
Right-back Dani Carvajal had a subpar performance in Spain’s games against Serbia and Switzerland. In both games, Carvajal received a yellow card, which reflected the intensity with which he played and the defensive responsibility he assumed in each game. Despite not standing out in the offensive department, his solidity in defense was important for the Spanish team.
Kylian Mbappé was the only Real Madrid representative in the French national team during this break, due to injuries that kept other Real Madrid players such as Eduardo Camavinga out, while Aurélien Tchouaméni and Ferland Mendy left the training camp due to physical problems. Mbappé, however, did not have his best performance and failed to score in either of the two games played, something unusual for a player of his calibre. France missed the contribution of its injured stars and Mbappé was unable to carry the entire offensive load.
Brahim Diaz was decisive for Morocco in their African Cup of Nations qualifier against Lesotho. In a difficult match, Brahim appeared at the right moment to give his team the victory with a goal in the last minute. This performance reaffirms his ability to be decisive in critical situations, which is great news for both Morocco and Real Madrid.
Arda Güler had a busy international break. In his first UEFA Nations League match, the young Real Madrid talent set off alarm bells after suffering a blow to his tibia, which worried both his national team and the club. However, the scare was left behind when Güler came on to the pitch in the second match and showed his quality, assisting in one of the goals that gave Turkey the victory. His performance was key for his team and he has returned to Madrid with high morale.
In Ukraine’s case, Andriy Lunin did not play a role in the match against Albania, having been a substitute for the entire encounter. Lunin, who is looking for minutes both for his national team and for Real Madrid, is still waiting for his chance to prove his worth between the posts.
Federico Valverde played a World Cup qualifier against Paraguay, which ended in a goalless draw. This match was special, as it marked Luis Suárez’s farewell to the Uruguayan national team. Although Valverde was unable to influence the scoreline, his presence in midfield was fundamental, providing his usual physical display and vision of the game.
He did not play against Venezuela due to suspension.
