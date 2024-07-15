The Euro 2024 and the Copa América 2024 were scenarios where the players of the real Madrid They demonstrated their skill and commitment at the highest level of international football.
In both tournaments, representatives of the Madrid club not only brought their talent and experience to the table, but also played crucial roles for their national teams, achieving memorable performances and, in some cases, leading their teams to the final stages of the competitions. From the fields of Germany to the stadiums of South America, the Madridistas left their mark, highlighting the influence and prestige of Real Madrid on the global football landscape.
At Euro 2024, several Real Madrid players represented their respective national teams:
Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernández and Joselu were part of the Spanish team, which had a solid performance, consolidating itself as champions of the fourth European Championship for the Spanish national team.
France had three Real Madrid players: Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni, plus Kylian Mbappé, who was not at his best after breaking his nose in the first match, while Tchouaméni arrived at the tournament injured. They were semi-finalists.
Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger both played for Germany. Kroos, in his last tournament before retiring, and Rüdiger were key in Germany’s run to the quarter-finals, where they fell to Spain.
Jude Bellingham had an impressive tournament with England, including a superb overhead kick, helping his team reach the final.
Luka Modric captained Croatia but failed to make it past the group stage in what could be one of the veteran midfielder’s final international tournaments.
Andriy Lunin represented Ukraine, although they failed to progress beyond the group stage. He started the first match and conceded three goals.
At the Copa América, Real Madrid players also performed well with their respective national teams, although they failed to lift the trophy or reach the final:
Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Endrick played for Brazil. Despite a strong performance in the group stage, Brazil was eliminated in the quarter-finals by Uruguay in a penalty shoot-out.
Federico Valverde was one of the key players for Uruguay, leading his team to the semi-finals before being eliminated by Colombia. Valverde had an outstanding tournament, contributing significantly in every match.
