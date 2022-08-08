The European Super Cup is the trophy disputed between the two winners of the European competitions at the beginning of each season; that is, the winner of the Champions League faces the winner of the Europa League to decide who is the European super champion. Throughout its history, Real Madrid has had the opportunity to play for this trophy seven times and has won it four times. This Wednesday will play the eighth. In 90min we analyze one by one how it went:
It was the first Super Cup final played by the Whites in their history. After having won the Seventh, Madrid came into the match very confident, but lost it to Chelsea by the minimum, 1-0.
After the loss for the Whites against Chelsea in their first final, Galatasaray surprised Real Madrid with a loss in the second Super Cup final for the Whites. The Turks won 1-2 after extra time.
It was the first Super Cup lifted by Real Madrid, the goals in that game were scored by Roberto Carlos, Guti and Paauwe in own goals. It was a title that was lifted months after winning the Ninth.
Casillas at that time captain of Real Madrid raised the cup. It was the first and the only one that Ancelotti has won as coach of Real Madrid. In that final Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to win the title.
A true ending. Real Madrid in that game showed all its weapons for the coming years. Asensio scored a great goal with a long shot, Ramos headed in injury time and Carvajal put the finishing touch with an individual play to give Real Madrid the title.
Casemiro and Isco were the ones who scored the goals against Mourinho’s Manchester United. All this after having done the previous year with the trophy against Sevilla. This Real Madrid was one of the best teams in its history.
The Whites lost this time against Atlético de Madrid in a match where the Colchoneros went ahead very quickly on the scoreboard with a goal by Diego Costa that went ahead of the two White central defenders (at that time Ramos and Varane). Real Madrid began the Lopetegui era and the post Cristiano era. They lost in extra time 3-2.
