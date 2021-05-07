Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The blessed month of Ramadan returns to us with a set of health, psychological and social benefits, which we cannot lose sight of, especially with the adoption of a healthy lifestyle that helps to raise and strengthen immunity in light of the exceptional circumstances in which we are currently living due to the “Covid 19” pandemic, which requires us to make all efforts. Possible to maintain our health and safety.

It is of utmost importance to benefit from the month of Ramadan, in developing a healthy diet that will be an extension of what has been accomplished during this holy month, to contribute in turn to reducing body weight, controlling blood sugar level and regulating harmful cholesterol, according to Dr. Mahmoud Zico, a consultant of family medicine.

He cautioned that eating a lot after fasting causes great disturbances in the body, especially with the consumption of soft drinks and drinks that contain caffeine, and foods that contain large amounts of fat, which leads to digestive disorders and weight gain that increases the likelihood of heart disease. And blood vessels.

He pointed out the importance of practicing light exercise and activities to maintain the health and efficiency of vital organs, healthy and physical fitness, and the prevention of various diseases.

Dr. Mahmoud Zico

He added: Exercising contributes to preventing weight gain, stimulating blood circulation, reducing cases of lethargy and laziness, and all these factors enhance the body’s immunity, especially for those with chronic diseases such as diabetes and blood pressure.

He explained that taking the vaccine does not prevent people from following healthy habits during the blessed month, stressing the importance of vaccination against “Covid-19”, especially since there is no medical objection to taking the vaccine while fasting. Therefore, continuing vaccination campaigns contributes to protecting lives and immunizing society from Virus outbreaks.

He stressed the necessity of implementing preventive measures during the blessed month of Ramadan, preventing large gatherings, adhering to precautionary and preventive measures, and adhering to instructions issued by the competent authorities, to prevent the spread of the virus, especially since Ramadan is a month of affection and mercy, and we all have a responsibility to protect our families and our families, otherwise we will be a cause of infection.