Racing Club is already in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores de América: Fernando Gago’s team will face Atlético Nacional de Colombia, one of the most representative clubs in his country and two-time champion of the tournament, looking to get into the quarterfinals .
More news from the Argentine League for the closing of the championship:
Next, we will review how the “Academy” fared the last times it was in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores: it should be remembered that Racing was the second Argentine team to win the CONMEBOL Libertadores in 1967, after winning in the third game of tiebreaker against Nacional from Uruguay 2-1.
How did Racing do the last few times it was in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores?
This is Racing’s 12th participation in the Copa Libertadores. The first was in 1962, the second in 1967 when he was champion and then he had another nine, not including the current one. We review background.
Racing as Argentine champion integrated Group 2 together with River Plate, Bolívar and 31 de Octubre from Bolivia; Independiente Medellín and Independiente Santa Fe de Colombia. They went to the semifinals and faced River, Colo Colo from Chile and Universitario from Peru. After a tiebreaker, La Academia agreed to the final.
The final was with Nacional from Uruguay. 3 matches were played. On August 29, Racing won 2-1 (goals from Cardoso and Raffo) and became champion.
As champion of the previous edition, La Academia faced the Argentine champion (Estudiantes de La Plata). After three games (2-0, 0-3 and 1-1) he was eliminated.
The Academy won the 1988 Apertura tournament and participated in the Copa Libertadores after 21 years. He joined Group 4 together with Boca Juniors and Universitario and Sporting Cristal (Peru). They finished in second place and faced Nacional de Colombia in the round of 16 (0-2 and 2-1), they were left out.
In the Cup he joined Group 2 together with Velez and the Ecuadorians from El Nacional and Emelec. He came out third, and in the round of 16 he faced River (3-3 and 1-1) and eliminated him on penalties. In the quarterfinals against Peñarol (0-1 and 1-0) and also eliminated him on penalties. In the semifinal they faced Sporting Cristal (3-2 and 1-4) and said goodbye.
The Academy obtained the local tournament after 35 years (Opening 2001). Racing was part of Group 6 together with Nacional from Uruguay, Universitario from Peru and Oriente Petrolero from Bolvia. They finished first and in the round of 16 they lost on penalties against América de Cali (1-1 and 0-0).
Racing won the 2014 Transition Tournament and was in Group 8 of the 2015 Copa Libertadores together with Guaraní from Paraguay, Deportivo Táchira from Venezuela and Sporting Cristal from Peru. They were first in the group and in the round of 16 they faced Montevideo Wanderers (1-1 and 2-1) but in the quarterfinals they fell against Guaraní (0-1 and 0-0) and were eliminated.
Facundo Sava arrived as DT to replace Diego Cocca and Lisandro López and Rodrigo De Paul returned to the club, who together with Diego Milito, Gustavo Bou, Oscar Romero and Marcos Acuña made up a great team. Boca Juniors, Deportivo Cali from Colombia and Bolivar from Bolivia were their rivals in the group. It was for Atlético Mineiro (0-0 and 1-2) in the round of 16.
The Coudet Academy was part of Group E with Cruzeiro and Vasco Da Gama from Brazil, and Universidad de Chile. Ranked in second place, he was eliminated by River (0-0 and 0-3) in the round of 16.
With a brace from Emiliano Rigoni and the rest from Marquinhos, Hernán Crespo’s San Pablo beat Racing 3-1 at the Cilindro de Avellaneda and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, after the 1-1 first leg. . The champion was Palmeiras.
#Racing #times #Copa #Libertadores
Leave a Reply