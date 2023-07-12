🇦🇷 A win in the classic at the Monumental! 🏆

⚪️🔴 It is the 2nd anniversary of the 3rd-0th of @RiverPlate about #Racing in the round of 16 second leg of the #Liberators 2018.

⚽️ Pratto, Palacios and Borré scored for Gallardo’s team, which was later champion.#Eternal glory pic.twitter.com/x6jiuLSpxM

— CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) August 30, 2020