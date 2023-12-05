“In terms of diplomatic mediation in conflicts in the world today, all roads lead to Doha, the capital of Qatar,” a European Union diplomat in Paris told EL TIEMPO earlier this week. The facts confirm it: The government of the emirate has been key to agreeing on the truce that allowed, for more than a week, the exchange of a hundred Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas in the savage attacks of October 7, for nearly 250 Palestinians detained in Israel..

Doha, its capital, has become the scene of lightning trips for the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken; of the head of the Israeli secret services (Mossad), David Barnea, and the Foreign Minister of Iran, Hussein Amir Abdollahian, to meet with the very capable Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, of the same family of the powerful emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who has ruled the emirate for 150 years.

Visits to this peninsula in the heart of the Persian Gulf are also frequent. senior dignitaries from Saudi Arabia, the Taliban government of Afghanistan, Egyptian diplomats, special envoys of the European Union and officials of the Palestinian Authority.

Nothing better demonstrates the diplomatic prowess of the emirate’s authorities than the fact that it hosts the Al Udeid base, the most important US military center in the Middle East, with 13,000 Army personnel and a handful of nuclear-capable B-52 bombers, at the same time. time that serves as headquarters for the supreme leader of the Hamas terrorist group, Ismail Haniye, and his team of collaborators.

For David Roberts, a professor at King’s College London, Qatar’s role has been possible because “the United States and Israel have asked for it (…) It is the ideal actor because it has good relations” with all parties. In statements to El Mundo in Madrid, Roberts maintained a few days ago that the mediation for the truce in Gaza “is in line with the foreign policy that Qatar has wanted to carry out for years (…) above other powers” in the region and the world.

So far this century, the emirate has interceded – and has scored several successes – in the main conflicts in the region: the invasion of Iraq, the wars in Syria and Eritrea, the Sahel conflict in central Africa, the withdrawal of US and European troops from Afghanistan, and the release of Western prisoners in Iran, among others.

But the scope of his diplomatic efforts goes further: intervened between kyiv and Moscow so that Russia returned to Ukraine a group of children that it retained after the start of the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin, in February 2022. In fact, last May, the Prime Minister of Hungary, Víktor Orban, proposed Qatar as a mediator to agree on a truce between Russia and Ukraine, as a first step towards peace negotiations.

The power of the checkbook



Such active and at times effective action is helped by the gigantic economic power of the small emirate, of barely 11,500 square kilometers and less than 3 million inhabitants, with a GDP per capita that is around 100,000 dollars annually, one of the highest on the planet. .

With oil reserves that exceed 15,000 million barrels and should last four decades, it also has 14 percent of the world’s natural gas reserves, which made it a major supplier to the West after the suspension of a large part of Russia’s exports due to the war in Ukraine.

Thanks to that inexhaustible checkbook, for several years Qatar has paid the payroll of high and middle officials of the Palestinian Authority, allocating a dozen million dollars a month to provide aid to half a million of the poorest inhabitants of the Gaza Strip. , as well as to support hospitals and schools there.

Western sources are concerned that these monies end up in the hands of Hamas and serve to finance its terrorist activities, but Qatar defends itself by alleging that this financing is coordinated through United Nations agencies and even the Israeli Government.

Qatar gained importance in 2006 when Hamas won the elections in Gaza and, especially, when it prevailed on the ground, neighborhood by neighborhood of the Strip, over Fatah.

“Qatar gained importance in 2006 when Hamas won the elections in Gaza and, especially, when it prevailed on the ground, neighborhood by neighborhood of the Strip, over Fatah (the Palestinian faction that had dominated the area for decades), because like Doha “He had communication with Hamas, Washington asked him to intercede,” a European diplomat familiar with Qatari efforts explained to EL TIEMPO.

Under the leadership of Emir Tamim bin al Thani, Qatar has consolidated its influence thanks to at least three main axes: the international television channel Al Jazeera (today a gigantic multimedia group), the NGO Qatar Foundation and the 2022 Soccer World Cup..

With an initial loan of $137 million from the emir’s family, Al Jazeera began operating in 1996 as a subscription-based Arabic-language news channel. Today it has 70 offices around the world – a network second only to the BBC – and apart from the television services of half a dozen channels, it has several internet platforms in half a dozen languages.

Al Jazeera’s role in covering the Arab Spring at the beginning of the last decade generated bitter confrontations in Qatar with several neighboring governments that feared the consequences of the popular uprisings. Later, these governments accused Doha of sponsoring radical groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood, which overthrew Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak.

By 2017, uncomfortable with the influence of Al Jazeera and the alleged Qatari financing of terrorist groups, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, among other countries in Africa and the Middle East, activated a communications and transportation blockade against the emirate. .

The crisis was resolved in 2021 in a pulse that international analysts recognized as a triumph for Qatar, which highlighted its economic and military power, as well as its influence before world public opinion and in the diplomatic universe..

The NGO Qatar Foundation has been another instrument of influence. Apart from numerous programs in his country and in the world, he sponsored the Barcelona soccer club with 30 million dollars annually between 2011 and 2016, when the team fielded Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suárez, the unforgettable forward who in 2015 won the Champions League, the Spanish league and the Copa del Rey. In addition, a Qatari group owns the French club PSG, which has won nine of the last 11 national tournaments.

But Qatar’s true weight in football was felt when it won the 2022 World Cup venue, amid major controversies over accusations of bribery to members of the Fifa committee that assigned the venue.

Criticism also came about the violation of the human rights of foreign workers, especially from India, Bangladesh and Nepal, who arrived at the beginning of the last decade to work in the construction of stadiums, roads, hotels and other facilities linked to the tournament. .

An investigation by the British newspaper Guardian He put the figure at 6,500 dead workers and tens of thousands more injured in some serious way in those years. The organization of the event recognized more than 500 deaths, the majority linked to the very high temperatures under which the workers worked, outdoors and under the sun, in the summer months..

Despite these debates, which led Amnesty International to issue a very harsh report against the Qatari authorities, the World Cup was held and was a success, with one of the most exciting finals in history, which marked the consecration of the Argentine star Messi. And also, in a certain way, that of Qatar.

What’s coming

The analyst Maria Sosa, from El País of Madrid, explained a few days ago the meaning of Qatar’s commitment to diplomacy and mediation, and wrote that, in fact, mediation is for the emirate “a state policy”, for others enshrined as such in the 2003 Constitution.

According to professor and Arabist Ignacio Álvarez-Osorio, from the Complutense of Madrid, when Hamad bin Al Thani, father of the current emir, came to power in the 90s, “he wanted to put the country on the map,” and to do so he sought to free himself. of “the guardianship of Saudi Arabia” and “proposing a differentiated foreign policy.”

But since the results themselves have set the bar high with which the emirate will be measured from now on, experts assign it two challenges that are not easy to overcome. The first, activate a new truce between Israel and Hamas that is not only for an exchange of prisoners, but that leads to the beginning of negotiations that link the Palestinian Authority and the international community in pursuit of the objective set by the Oslo agreements: the existence of two States, Palestine and Israel.

The obstacle is that, today, Hamas is still not open to accepting that Israel exists, and in turn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects the idea of ​​a Palestinian state..

Not to mention the other challenge: putting Russia and Ukraine at the peace negotiation table, something that seems even more unattainable, but the mere fact of having been suggested by leaders, such as the Hungarian Orban, who think that Qatar can achieve it , talks about the positioning of a country that no one was talking about two decades ago and that today is on the map as a great mediator of conflicts in the world.

MAURICIO VARGAS LINARES

ANALYSIS FOR TIME

