British newspapers published details of the last days of the late prince’s life, who was in Windsor Castle in the county of Berkshire, southeast England, one of the official residences of the ruling family in Britain.

What consoles the British Queen Elizabeth II for the departure of her husband, Prince Philip, is that she was with him until his last moments.

The British newspaper “Daily Mail” reported that the presence of the prince was supportive of the Queen during the past weeks, after the statements of Prince Harry, who is away from the family and his wife Megan Markle.

Although the prince’s ill health was clear to the eyes and showed that the term was approaching, the couple were able to enjoy their time.

In recent weeks, the prince slept most of the day, but there was plenty of time to clear his mind and enjoy himself with the queen.

In an incident that shows that he was aware of everything, the reading glasses fell off him while walking, and an assistant tried to pick it up, but the late prince said after raising his arm, “Don’t care. I’ll do it myself,” and he did so.

And the matter was repeated, when he refused to put a hearing aid in his ear, and she heard the Queen saying: “This means that we have to scream (until the prince hears her).”

Prince Philip spent his last days in his room, after he was discharged from hospitals in which he spent 28 days, and food was served to him on a plate, so he did not eat on the table like others, and he lacked appetite.