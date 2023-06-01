The season in European football is coming to an end and with this, the last matches of the respective leagues are being played, in this case the Italian Serie A has a date to play. All the places in the UEFA Champions League were defined by what remains to be resolved who will be in the Europa League and Conference League in the following 2023/24 season. Atalanta, Roma and Juventus will be the teams to follow but La Loba is currently the focus.
José Mourinho’s team comes to this last round after having lost the UEFA Europa League final against Sevilla on penalties. Taking these circumstances into account, the team from the capital wants to finish the season in a better way by securing a place in the second European continental tournament. In this 2022/23 campaign, one of the best players on the team was Paulo Dybala.
The Argentine arrived at Roma as a free agent after finishing a very successful stage at Juventus. In his first quarter, he exhibited a very high level but an injury (kicking a penalty) put him in doubt for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Finally, after a lot of work, La Joya was summoned by Lionel Scaloni to the World Cup and reached add important minutes in recent games and even kicked a penalty against France in the final. Today he can call himself “World Champion”.
The second part of the season with Loba was marked by irregularities, since when he was on the field, the enganche showed all his talent but suffered many muscle injuries that kept him away from the fields. Despite this, he was always praised for mou for their ways of working based on these recoveries.
These are their numbers in Roma during the 2022/23 season:
|
MATCHES
|
MINUTES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
TROPHIES
|
37
|
2412
|
17
|
8
|
0
How did Dybala do in high school?
He went through the lower ranks of Gloria Córdoba but only stayed in the club of his love for 19 games and could not achieve the objective of promotion to the First Division of Argentina. Despite his short time at the club, he showed all his talent and was sold to Europe.
|
MATCHES
|
MINUTES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
TROPHIES
|
19
|
1,470
|
9
|
0
|
0
How did Dybala do at Palermo?
It was his arrival in Europe, he arrived with the title of promise and did not clash. He was part of a team that played a very good game but also got promoted to Serie A as a figure.
|
MATCHES
|
MINUTES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
TROPHIES
|
93
|
6,450
|
twenty-one
|
16
|
1
How did Dybala do at Juventus?
The player who emerged from Instituto lived his best seasons at Juve after having arrived from Palermo for €41 million for the 2015/16 season. There, in the Vecchia Signora, won a huge number of titles: 5 Serie A trophies, 4 Coppas Italia and 3 Italian Super Cups. He was chosen as he Also, he became captain in a large number of games during his last season.
|
MATCHES
|
MINUTES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
TROPHIES
|
293
|
19,529
|
115
|
48
|
12
