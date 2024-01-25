Home page World

Press Split

A 17-year-old has to answer before the Frankfurt regional court for bodily harm resulting in death. © Helmut Fricke/dpa

After a soccer tournament in Frankfurt, a fight breaks out between young people. A 15-year-old from Berlin dies. The alleged attacker is now on trial. The victim's parents appear as co-plaintiffs.

Frankfurt/Main – The cap of the red hooded jacket pulled low over his forehead, a green face mask in front of his face: This is how the young defendant entered court room 10 on the first floor of the Frankfurt regional court on Thursday morning. Then the doors close. The trial surrounding a fatal brawl after a youth soccer tournament is taking place behind closed doors.

The 17-year-old has to answer for bodily harm resulting in death before the 3rd major youth chamber. A 15-year-old boy from Berlin died after being hit in the head. The court must clarify in the eight scheduled hearing dates whether the then 16-year-old was responsible.

Brawl between French and German teenagers

The incident occurred on Whit Sunday 2023 on a football field in Frankfurt. A team from Berlin and a team from Metz in France competed against each other at an international tournament. After the final whistle there was a fight between the French and German players. The public prosecutor speaks of “tumult”.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the defendant initially hit a player from the opposing team in the upper body area with his fists. The defendant was then initially pulled away by a teammate. However, he went back to the gathering of people. He hit the teenager from Berlin in the cheek or neck.

The 15-year-old collapsed and was resuscitated. Severe brain injuries were diagnosed in the hospital. Three days after the incident, the boy was declared brain dead. As an organ donor, he became a lifesaver for others after his death.

Parents would “not be able to cope emotionally”

The parents of the deceased appear as co-plaintiffs in the process. They were not there on Thursday and, according to their lawyer, will not come to further appointments. “The reason is that every time they talk about it, Paul dies a second time. They wouldn’t make it emotionally,” said Berlin lawyer René Lau, who represents the parents in court.

Above all, the parents are hoping for more information from the co-plaintiff, according to the lawyer. “They want to know what exactly happened on site.” According to his parents, Paul was “completely healthy” and had no previous illnesses. Lau has not yet had any contact with the defendant. “I’m seeing him for the first time today.”

Paul – the name is mentioned in the court corridors, his football club also gave the victim's first name. The defendant is not mentioned by name, and his name is not even listed in abbreviation on the notice in front of the hall, as is usual. Even the lawyers are only referred to as “NN”.

Excluding the public

The alleged perpetrator has been in custody in Germany since May 2023. The reason for exclusion from the public is the age of the defendant. In juvenile proceedings, the focus is on the idea of ​​education.

According to the public prosecutor's office, around 20 witnesses have been called, mainly players and coaches from the two teams, which is why most of the witnesses are minors. According to the notice, six witnesses were invited to the start of the trial, an interpreter and two experts. The defendant is represented by a public defender and a public defender. Neither commented before the doors closed. dpa