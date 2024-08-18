Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/18/2024 – 9:12

Businessman and influencer Pablo Marçal, candidate for mayor of São Paulo for the PRTB, declared assets of R$169,503,058.17 to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). This is the largest sum of assets declared among the ten candidates for mayor of the capital of São Paulo, surpassing by more than R$130 million the assets declared by the second richest candidate for the position, TV presenter José Luiz Datena (PSDB), who declared to the Electoral Court that he has assets of R$38 million.

According to data from the Federal Revenue Service, Marçal is linked to 21 companies, including partnerships and administrative holdings. The areas of activity vary from holding companies, real estate development, business consultancy, schools and even holiday resorts.

Together, the share capital of the corporations linked to Marçal represents more than R$194 million. In this regard, the most valuable is Aviation Participações, a holding company, that is, a company that manages other institutions.

Not all companies linked to Pablo Marçal are included in his list of assets to the TSE, as the Electoral Court only requires a declaration from candidates in cases of equity interest in a company, dispensing with it for administrative functions.

However, Marçal omitted a company in which he is a partner and at least R$22 million in his declaration of assets. In addition to not listing his partnership in Flat Participações, the businessman declared two other companies at values ​​lower than those registered with the Federal Revenue Service. This practice is in disagreement with a TSE rule according to which the declaration of corporate shares must be made as stated by the Tax Authorities. The PRTB candidate even sent a rectification of the assets to the TSE, but did not correct the error, as shown in the State.

Digital influencer and ‘course seller’

In addition to his business empire, over the past five years, Pablo Marçal has gained prominence on social media by selling lectures and personal and professional mentoring information products. In August 2019, he had 235 thousand followers on his Instagram profile. This Friday, the 16th, the date that marks the beginning of the electoral campaign in the capital of São Paulo, he has more than 12.7 million followers on the network.

On YouTube, the entrepreneur had 1,140,000 subscribers in September 2021; today, there are more than 3.37 million. The biggest growth was recorded on TikTok, where he jumped from 1,196 followers in July 2020 to more than 2.5 million.

However, Marçal denies that he is a “course seller” and rejects the label of coach, stating that he has previously held the position. In one of his lectures, in April 2023, the PRTB candidate refuted the information that he “got rich selling courses”.

“I find it very funny that people accuse me: ‘He got rich selling courses’. Really? Have you seen how many times I’ve put my hand in a brick? People come to my beautiful resort and I say: ‘Guess how many thousands of blocks I laid with my own hand’”, said Marçal. “Do you think I’m a course seller? Have you seen how many houses I’ve built? How many buildings I’ve erected? Do you know about my life? You don’t know about my life. So, my business is courses… Let me tell you what I mean by ‘course’: I want to change the course of your life.”

In addition to Marçal, the professional coaching category itself, in an official statement, rejected the use of the term to describe the occupations of the mayoral candidate. “The inappropriate use of the term ‘coach’ seriously harms the entire category and the serious professionals who work in the area,” criticized the International Coaching Federation (ICF), an association that represents coaches worldwide.

Self-help books

In addition to digital content, Marçal is the author of self-help books. Among the volumes published by the influencer are titles such as Os Códigos do Milhão (R$89.90), A Arte de Negociar (R$120) and an annotated edition of the classic The Art of War, by Chinese strategist Sun Tzu (R$39.99).