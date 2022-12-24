Hello! I am writing to you on Christmas Eve with a compilation of my own and others’ stories. It has been an interesting bulletin, but not very festive. You can tell I’m not on vacation yet.

🏆 1. How was our World Cup prediction?

With the tournament now over, today I wanted to tell you that our prediction model did quite well. First, because it aroused great interest and had many faithful readers, who returned every day. But also because their forecasts have come true.

How can we judge that?

It helps us that the final was played by Argentina and France, who were two of the three favorites for the model. Anyone who scrutinizes it will see that it was reasonable. Of course, this evaluation is not rigorous and it could have gone wrong: a final between Morocco and Croatia would have been a hard blow for the model (and for its authors, Borja Andrino and me).

If we want to seriously evaluate the model, we have to measure two things: its reliability and its accuracy.

We say that a predictor is reliable whether the events it predicts occur with the promised probability. The following graph shows that our model has been:

Throughout the World Cup we made hundreds of predictions such as: “Spain will go to the round of 16 with a probability of 82%”, “Brazil will only win the tournament 21% of the time”, or “Argentina will win the final against France with a probability of 52%”. What the graph above says is that those predictions hit and missed with the predicted frequency. For example, events with probability between 0% and 15% occurred only 4% of the time, and those with probability 85%–100% occurred almost all.

The other virtue of a probabilistic model is its accuracythat is, its ability to say what is going to happen with maximum certainty. In this regard, our model never promised much, because we designed it to be reliable and that required caution. He gave his favorite —Brazil— no more than a 21% chance of winning the tournament, because he was aware of something important: he didn’t know who was going to win the World Cup!

But how accurate has our model been compared to other sophisticated predictions? To assess this, it is usual to use a brier score or something similar. A model is accurate if it predicts with 100% accuracy and is always correct (Brier = 0); and it is totally inaccurate if it makes 100% firm predictions and always fails (Brier = 2). In the middle there is a range of greys, according to your caution and your success.

In the table you can see that our model achieved a Brier of 0.20, which is much better than a random prediction (0.25). Even better: we beat Betfair betting and betting models FiveThirtyEight Y optaccording to blog accounts soccermetrix, which has compared dozens of models (we made 13 out of 59). Does that mean our model will consistently outperform bets? No, we just got luckier. Looking at a single tournament, doing a little better or a little worse is chance.

If you want even more details, you can read the evaluation of our 2018 model. The bottom line is that our approach works, it doesn’t make magical predictions or anything impressive, but it’s in the league of other models and delivers what it promises.

🤖 2. The AI ​​Leap Forward

Three weeks ago I told you about the AI ​​chatGPT, but since then you have surely heard its name again: it has been a huge success. It is the first app of its kind to go viral.

If you’d like to see it in action, we’ve shot a simple video using chatGPT to write a short story—”Zor the Alien in Seville”—and another similar AI, Midjourney, to create accompanying artwork. You can see it in EL PAÍS and in Youtube. Here in the photo you have Zor.

Illustration created with Midjourney’s AI, with the order “The alien Zor in Seville, in style of Edward Hopper”

And another in Paris:

Illustration created with Midjourney’s AI, with the order “The alien Zor in Paris, in style of Edward Hopper”

After spending a few days using chatGPT, I can say that it is capable of writing texts similar to mine in form and tone, but with a key nuance: it invents the data. Let’s just say he’s already capable of being dangerous… and he’s one millimeter away from being extremely useful to me.

You know that I have been hallucinating for months with the potential of this new technology. I think that his irruption may be the most important story of this 2022. As Derek Thompson wrotethese strange tools “can change our minds about how we work, how we think and what human creativity really is.”

✍️ 3. The pioneering journalist who got Qatar right

I liked This Simon Kuper wrote about Grant Wahl, the journalist who died in Qatar while covering the quarterfinals. I, like Kuper, have written about the football that happened at the tournament, but Wahl did that and more:

“Here in Doha, while most journalists were focused on football, he had continued to campaign against Qatar’s misdeeds. He had been briefly detained for showing up to a match wearing a rainbow shirt in support of LGBT+ rights.”

“Grant cared about people’s suffering and spent countless hours documenting it. Before the World Cup, he went around hotels trying to interview staff about their working conditions, while eluding Qatari authorities.”

“There are other types of journalists who are attracted to people in power. For them, the highlight of their career is being summoned to the front of the plane for 20 minutes with the Secretary of State, who uses your first name (provided to him by his aides), pretends to ask your opinion, and then tells you a false story. The soccer equivalent is the journalist who lives 30 seconds with the superstar after the game: a fawning question and a selfies. But Grant was looking down more than up.”

