Nickol Sinchi He has already finished his vacation, after having worked at Corazón Serrano for nine uninterrupted years. Now, the singer is focused on the project that she has with her family, so she did not hesitate to offer an extensive interview with Carlos Orozco in which she recalled how her beginnings in the Los Angeles orchestra were. Guerrero Neira brothers. In addition, she revealed the reasons that encouraged her to leave the group.

As you remember, two months ago Nickol Sinchi Urbano offered his last concert with Corazón Serrano in Piura. The show was very exciting for her, because she had mixed feelings when leaving the group, but she assures that she took a well-deserved vacation in the north of the country, where she also has a house with the father of her son, the singer Jorge Chapa.

Nickol Sinchi’s first attempt at Corazón Serrano

Nickol Sinchi, who has been singing since he was nine years old, did not have it easy in Serrano Heart, Starting with the casting. The first time she tried to be part of the group, she was just 13 years old. Although she surprised the Guerrero Neira brothers at El Huaralino Internacional with the song “Paris”, on that occasion the winner was Estrella Torres.

In the interview he offered to Orozco, Nickol Sinchi reveals that he went to the casting late at night and without having prepared. He indicates that her mom was against her auditioning, but her dad was her accomplice. In the end she managed to become one of the finalists in Lima and she even traveled to Piura for the final stage, but she was not chosen. “That’s where I didn’t stay, but I still continued in music,” says the interpreter of “Hasta la raíz.”

How was Nickol Sinchi joining Corazón Serrano?

The second time she tried to be part of Corazón Serrano, she was already 15 years old. She assures that between the first casting and the next, many things happened to her, such as her father’s accident, for which she urged her to work. She even came to sing in the cars to help with the expenses at home.

“I am surprised that there was going to be a casting again. So I said: ‘This is my opportunity’ (…) It was like a salvation for me. Just in the most difficult moment of my life and in which I needed to work the most, the casting took place. So I went with everything”, she says excitedly. “I had to do it because she had to do it,” she adds.

Sinchi Urbano remembers that Lorenzo Guerrero Neira’s winning call was made when she was at school and when they asked her to leave her cell phone. She refused, so they sent her to the address. Once at home, she asked her father to accompany her to the casting, without imagining that her mother was going to oppose her auditioning for Corazón Serrano again, because, according to Nickol, her mother was afraid that she would drop out of school to devote himself to singing “In an oversight of my mother, my father and I packed up and went to the casting,” she says.

Two days after the casting, Nickol Sinchi received the news that she was the winner and that she had to appear the next day at Plaza Norte. “I didn’t know anything, I didn’t know the steps, I didn’t know what I was going to sing. I didn’t know the musicians. It was like the acid test,” said the 24-year-old singer, who was practically the replacement for Leslie Águila.

Why did Nickol Sinchi leave Corazón Serrano?

Nickol Sinchi, who loves cumbia, huayno and Latin American music, said it was hard to be separated from his family, but it was worth all the effort he put in. Despite the great acceptance she had from the fans of Corazón Serrano, the one from Villa El Salvador weighed the pros and cons of leaving the group and thus decided to end her stage in the Pacaipampa group.

The first reason for leaving Corazón Serrano, after nine years, was her three-year-old son, the fruit of her love with Jorge Chapa. The singer who got pregnant at the age of 20 assures that she needed to spend more time with her little one. “I wanted to spend more time with my son. He is already growing and I wanted to see him grow. There were things that I wasn’t enjoying about him,” she stated.

The other reason for Nickol Sinchi to leave the Piura orchestra was that he wanted to progress with his family. “I wanted to grow. I felt that my stage in the group had already ended. They were nine years of a lot of work, although I was very grateful to them. I wanted something more, ”says the artist who also studies Business Administration.