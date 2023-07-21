Neymar and Luis Enrique will meet again after the restructuring that Paris Saint Germain is undergoing, they have made official that the former coach of the Spanish team is the new man for the bench of the French capital club, replacing Galtier. In this way, the Spanish coach will once again have Neymar under his orders, after they said goodbye more than five years ago at FC Barcelona.
Neymar reached his highest level at FC Barcelona being trained by Luis Enrique at the Catalan club and now, after all the rumors that Neymar could leave Paris Saint Germain, the Brazilian himself has made it official that he will stay at the Parisian club. The arrival of Luis Enrique to the French bench has been one of the keys for Neymar to finally remain linked with PSG.
Therefore, today, from 90min we will show you how Neymar did when he met Luis Enrique at FC Barcelona:
How did Neymar do when he was coached by Luis Enrique at Barcelona?
Neymar under the orders of Luis Enrique at FC Barcelona reached his greatest sporting performance. There, one of the best offensive tridents in history was forged, “La MSN”, made up of Messi, Suárez and Neymar. The Brazilian attacker managed to win everything with the Catalans under the orders of Luis Enrique, they achieved the treble in 2014/15: Spanish League, Copa del Rey and Champions League, where they beat Juventus in the final, with Neymar being one of the scorers of the match.
Under the orders of Luis Enrique at FC Barcelona, Neymar won the following titles: two Spanish leagues, three Copas del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup, one Champions League, one European Super Cup and one Club World Cup. Almost nothing
|
Matches
|
goals
|
assists
|
Titles
|
145
|
90
|
68
|
2 Spanish leagues, 3 Copas del Rey, 1 Spanish Super Cup, one Champions League, one European Super Cup and 1 Club World Cup
