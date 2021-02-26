The rock group Ilegales performs live for the program What a night that year of Spanish Television. Jorge, the leader of the band, sings (“I have a problem, a sexual problem: I’m a bicycle”), plays the guitar, makes strange gestures and seems unhinged. In the middle of an instrumental part he widens his eyes and improvise, vocalizing carefully and emphatically: “Ma’am, if you don’t like my face, change the channel.” It is 1987 and a spectator – the same does not matter a lady as a fan of symphonic rock – fed up with Jorge Ilegal’s face, does not have many options: either he resigns himself and trusts that the next song will like him better (it will be Hello mamoncete, about the irruption of a drug dealer in a bar) or goes to the other Spanish Television channel, in which they are probably broadcasting another musical program.

That abundance of musical content on television lasted little more than twenty years (those that go, approximately, from the end of the sixties to the beginning of the nineties) but it left many unforgettable names —from Paloma Chamorro to Moncho Alpuente— an invaluable archive and a question in the air that is renewed with each successful broadcast of Iron and Chrome Chunks: Why are programs like those, dedicated to “informing, educating and entertaining”, in the words of Sandra Sutherland, of the program Free Track (1982-1985)?

In his thesis When the music disappeared from television, the journalist Alicia Álvarez Vaquero (Tita Desustance in networks), indicates that music programs lost their journalistic character with the arrival of private channels in 1990: then TVE began to compete for the audience and was abandoning its vocation of public service, moving away from informative content.

If before there was at least one program occupied by numbers one, with the format of radio formulas in La Primera, and several dedicated to more risky proposals in La 2, the nineties were years during which the offer was reduced and was oriented towards the most commercial artists. In addition, he turned to playback, when live sound had been one of the hallmarks of programs like The Golden Age, which was intended to reproduce the experience of going to a concert hall, including drinks among the public. It was almost a self-fulfilling prophecy: at the end of the decade, television executives claimed that a viewer who turns on the TV and finds someone singing immediately changes the channel.

From the year 2000 everything changed (the first edition of Big Brother and domestic access to the Internet is spreading very rapidly), so the theorists considered the stages of “paleotelevision” and “neotelevision” described by Umberto Eco to have been overcome, and invented the term hypertelevision to refer to the new paradigm. The characteristic contents of hypertelevision are carried out by their own events (and not by what happens in the outside world); they turn the private into a spectacle, and are those in which fiction and information can hardly be distinguished. Just like it happens in Triumph operation.

But record ratings for music talent shows didn’t result in the production of new music shows. Quite the contrary: everything that has nothing to do with music was used for them to, regardless of it, focus on other disciplines, from cooking to sewing, through modeling and interior design). Consequently, younger amateurs and professionals, such as journalist Patri Di Filippo (host and editor of Bad weed, on independent labels on Radio Primavera Sound) have grown up without any reference musical space.

Di Filippo lived in Italy until he was ten years old, that is, until 2005. “MTV there was not only not paid, but it was not a simple repository of American broadcasts. Among all the own programs that were broadcast, there is one that I remember with special affection: Total Request Live, a daily afternoon magazine in which they did interviews and short live shows with national and international artists, voting for the album of the week via SMS, and so on. Then I came to Spain and television was a wasteland in terms of musical content ”.

Today any audiovisual consumption is traversed by the logics and possibilities of the Internet. Screenwriter and television critic Diana Aller is skeptical about a possible reappearance of music programs: “When the internet arrived, a natural outlet was created, a vent for all the styles that had been left out. [de la TV]. Now that television has been relegated to a medium for mature people, information, communication and musical opinion are adapted to the dozens of forms of consumption on-line without missing musical content on TV ”. And he continues: “Music, then in the hands of usurious record companies, suffered a significant neglect on television in the nineties and the 2000s and now, somehow, the Internet, with all the horror behind millionaire platforms, has become exacted a moral vengeance on that disparagement. “

Borja Terán, television critic and author of TV. The 99 ingredients of television that leave their mark agrees that the proceedings in playback like those seen in Music Yes Y Music One (the last two major commercial music promotion platforms on public television) have lost their reason for being. However, he does believe that music can continue to function “if it learns from more traditional television,” explains Terán. “If behind the musical number there is a scenic concept, if music serves as an excuse to go further, people do stay, because an event is created, which is the most important thing on television.”

Terán vindicates the author’s television of the seventies, a creative television “made by artists who dared to play, such as Valerio Lazarov.” “Today the artists are suspicious, they fear that they will be accused of doing strange things on a set and that is why many times in promotions the musicians do not even sing. They are afraid of losing the audience’s interest when, if properly planned, their performance could become great television entertainment, which is what inspires ”. He also misses “the courage and sense of diversity of public television, which produced up to 15 music programs simultaneously; one for each style ”.

In any case, Terán maintains that music will shine again on television when it is capable of creating an expectation equivalent to that generated by the MTV galas – which has managed to maintain its brand despite having become, in the new century, something more kind of like a platform for youth reality shows. “Television has to be more daring, it has to convince you that you are going to see a song for the first time like you’ve never seen it before. Television, and this is not going to change even if the window or the platform changes, it consists of telling something with its own gaze, and for that it must recover the figure of the artistic director, so disappeared, it must trust creators who dare to tell stories with the imagination, naughty, corrosive, scathing stories … like the spectators themselves. If Eurovision continues to attract us so much attention, it is because each performance is a proposal and we have to learn from that. Artists like Lady Gaga know it and in their video clips or at the MTV gala they give that twist and enrich their songs so that they enter us through the eyes ”.

The phenomenal reception of Iron and Chrome Chunks seems to agree. Borja praises La 2’s program: “It works so well because it recovers and allows us to remember, but also to discover. Furthermore, it incorporates an unprecedented point by projecting those labels that contextualize with the force of irony ”. Little cubes it began to be broadcast at Christmas 2011 and since then it has become a phenomenon – it multiplies the usual audience of La 2 by eight – on which there is no unanimity. While most viewers find their labels amusing, authoritative voices such as Jesús Ordovás or Diego Manrique (the brains behind many of the programs on which they Little cubes nourishes and takes their cuts) have complained. Ordovás, for example, has said of the program that “he chops up the best television archive in Spain to provoke giggles (…) trivializing whatever comes his way.” According to Manrique, “its impact blocks the possibility of making other hypothetical programs that explore music as an artistic expression” (Manrique). In that same interview in 2018, the music critic Jesús Ordovás also stated: “It’s the only thing I miss in my retirement years: decent programs on TVE.”

With everything, A country to listen to, presented by Ariel Rot and currently on La 2, invites some optimism. In this program, the Argentine rocker travels through Spain like a pilgrim, visiting several of the most significant musicians in each region. Ariel cleverly wins over her guests, she is elegant and gives them prominence, sometimes enriches other people’s themes with her guitar and allows the dialogue between generations to be fluid; for example, in the last episode you could see and hear Cala Vento (who released their first album in 2016) and Pau Riba (who did it in 1967).

But perhaps the survival of programs like this, with its road documentary format (there is no stage or set, the musicians play, chat and reveal their intimacies in different landscapes), the great scope of the In-Edit Festival, dedicated to musical documentary film, or the success of Little cubes can be interpreted, paradoxically, as confirmation that music on television is paralyzed. Between archival nostalgia and documentary cinema there is no space for live music, which is precisely the one that offers the most unexpected sensations and unusual moments.

These days C. Tangana promotes his new album. Years ago he would have gone through more than one program to defend his new themes and talk about his work; Today it will only occupy a few seconds in the culture information unit of some newscast. Perhaps it is a problem for those to whom, as Jorge Illegal sang by the way in another verse of Sexual problem in 1987, “they like to watch television.”

