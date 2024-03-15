The Peruvian entertainment sphere was recently illuminated with the news of the birth of Luana, the new member of the Farfán family. Public figures, fans and the media have closely followed this sweet addition, especially interested in the reaction of Mrs. 'Charo'mother of soccer star, Jefferson Farfán. 'Cuto' Guadalupe gave more details about this relationship.

What did 'Cuto' Guadalupe say about his sister Doña 'Charo'?

The expression of happiness Mrs. 'Charo' It has not gone unnoticed by friends and family. 'Cuto' Guadalupe, brother of the matriarch, shared his impressions and the emotional state of his sister in a recent interview. “My sister is drooling. Imagine, she is very happy and even more so that Luana has all the same things as her, the resemblance to her family is impressive.”'Cuto' said.

Does Doña 'Charo' have a good relationship with Darinka Ramírez?

The relationship between Doña 'Charo' and Darinka Ramírez, Luana's mother, has also captured the public's attention. In the words of 'Cuto' Guadalupe, harmony reigns between the two women, a fundamental aspect when it comes to the upbringing and well-being of a child.

“A good relationship is very important, even more so when there is a child involved. I congratulate both parties because they have handled the situation well, and now let's enjoy Luana and be able to have a good time with the family, which is the most important thing”Cuto emphasized, highlighting the maturity and mutual understanding that both parties have shown.

What did Cuto Guadalupe say about Jefferson Farfán's last daughter?

'Cuto' Guadalupe He has not hidden his enthusiasm and affection for his new niece, Luana. Despite not having yet had the opportunity to meet her in person, her affection is evident in her words. “The 1 year and 2 month old baby looks a lot like her siblings and our entire family. “She has that seal of the Farfán Guadalupe,” he commented proudly.

Who is Darinka Ramírez, the mother of Jefferson Farfán's last daughter?

Last Friday, March 8, during the broadcast of 'America shows', it was announced that Darinka Ramírez is the mother of Jefferson Farfán's last child. The program, which airs on América TV, provided information about this woman's professional activities.

Through Ramírez's social media posts, you can see images of her pregnancy and the current moments she shares with her daughter, Luana Sophia. With more than 10,000 followers on Instagram, Ramírez has started his own company, dedicated to the marketing of urban-style unisex clothing designed for children.