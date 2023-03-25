The League Cupa tournament held jointly by Major League Soccer and Liga MX, will have a new edition for this 2023, to be held from July 21 to August 19, which will also serve to qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League 2024.
Unlike the first two editions, which only faced two teams, this new format is endorsed by the CONCACAFit will also have the participation of the 18 Mexican soccer teams and the 29 of the MLSwhile the matches will take place in the United States and Canada with a total of 77 matches.
However, as it is a new contest and a new edition, all North American soccer teams are considered without the need to qualify. In this way, of the 47 participating teams, 45 will be divided into 15 groups of three teams, with the best two in each sector advancing to the next round. The two remaining teams will be the champion of the MLS Cup 2022, that is, Los Angeles FCin addition to the monarch of the MX League, Pachuca, although soon it will be the one that has scored the most points during the regular phase of the Closing and Opening. So much LAFC as the Tuzos have been automatically placed in the round of sixteen.
For the draw, the clubs of the MLS They were enlisted according to their position in the MLS Supporters’ Shield 2022, which will be repeated for the next edition. Likewise, in each group there will be one of the best classifieds of the MLS against one of the worst placed of the MX League.
This is how the groups of the Leagues Cup 2023 are:
West 1: Portland Timbers, Tigers, San Jose Earthquakes
West 2: Real Salt Lake, Rayados, Seattle Sounders
West 3: LA Galaxy, Leon, Vancouver Whitecaps
Center 1: Columbus Crew, America, St. Louis City
Center 2: Minnesota United, Puebla, Chicago Fire
Center 3: FC Cincinnati, Chivas, Sporting Kansas City
Center 4: Nashville SC, Toluca, Colorado Rapids
South 1: Austin FC, Mazatlan, Juarez
South 2: Orlando City, Santos Laguna, Houston Dynamo
South 3: Inter Miami, Cruz Azul, Atlanta United
South 4: FC Dallas, Necaxa, Charlotte FC
East 1: Philadelphia Union, Xolos, Queretaro
East 2: CF Montreal, Cougars, D.C. United
East 3: New York City, Atlas, Toronto
This 4: NY Red Bulls, Atlético San Luis, New England Revolution
2022 MLS Cup Champion: LAFC
Liga MX champion with the most points in the Clausura and Apertura 2022: Pachuca
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#MLS #teams #qualify #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply