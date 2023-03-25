This is how the Leagues Cup 2023 will be played: ➡️ The tournament will start on July 21 and end on August 9

➡️ 47 clubs will participate (18-Liga MX and 29-MLS)

➡️ The champion, runner-up and 3rd place team will qualify for the Concachampions

➡️ The matches will be played in the United States and Canada pic.twitter.com/12m3dA4NCg — Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) October 6, 2022

However, as it is a new contest and a new edition, all North American soccer teams are considered without the need to qualify. In this way, of the 47 participating teams, 45 will be divided into 15 groups of three teams, with the best two in each sector advancing to the next round. The two remaining teams will be the champion of the MLS Cup 2022, that is, Los Angeles FCin addition to the monarch of the MX League, Pachuca, although soon it will be the one that has scored the most points during the regular phase of the Closing and Opening. So much LAFC as the Tuzos have been automatically placed in the round of sixteen.

ALL READY ✅ This is how the First Round of the Leagues Cup will be played. Pachuca and LAFC will enter the next phase directly for being the champions of the last Liga MX and MLS tournament respectively. Go locate your favorites pic.twitter.com/OZl3EDTfMA – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) January 20, 2023

This is how the groups of the Leagues Cup 2023 are: