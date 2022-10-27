michelle soifer continues to be accused of infidelity. After Giuseppe Bengini said that the sauce boat would have had more than a friendship with Jefferson Farfán, Kevin Blow He gave an interview to Magaly last night, October 26, where he revealed several details of the relationship he had with her, which does not leave her well at all.

Soifer’s ex-partner detailed how Erick Sabater and the reality girl ended their relationship, which was also because she cheated on him.

How did Michelle Soifer and Erick Sabater end up?

Kevin Blow said that both were cheating on their respective partners for a year. Magaly asked him how they did to hide it, to which the Dominican replied that it was normal for them to be together all the time, since he put him as manager of the production company to be with her everywhere. But, finally, his compatriot Sabater found out about the infidelity because someone who worked with both revealed it to him.

”Sabater when he found out (…) he took advantage of the fact that she was not there, he changed the lock on the house, took all his clothes, put them in a box and called his mother and gave it to her and she already looked for another place to live. Blow said.

Likewise, Sabater commented, he only gave his clothes to the sauce boat, since everything that was inside the house they shared had been bought together.

What else did Kevin Blow say about Soifer?

According to the foreigner, the former reality girl from “This is war” He would have assaulted him four times and would have evidence of the injuries he left on his body. “At that time it was complex, I recorded myself, I recorded the blow she gave me so that later she would not say that it was I who hit her,” she said.

In addition, he shared a video of Michelle Soifer insulting him. “You’re crap, shit ***, trash,” the model is heard saying.