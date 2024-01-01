The level of mexican soccer It is measured, in many ways, in the number of players who emigrate year after year to the old continent. And most importantly: how much they manage to stand out in their respective teams.
In 2023, there was good news for national football. The accelerated growth of Santiago Giménez and the signing of Edson Álvarez to West Ham of the Premier League, where Raúl Jiménez also plays, but with Fullham, were, without a doubt, the best news for those who want the best for Mexican football.
Andrés Guardado, César Montes (who is not having a good time in Almería) and Julián Araujo represent Mexican football with Betis de Sevilla, Almería and Las Palmas respectively. Guardado's hierarchy continues to allow him to compete among the best, even though he is closer to goodbye than to his best moments.
In the Italian Serie A Johan Vásquez and Guillermo Ochoa (Genoa and Salernitana) play, in the Eredivisie there are Santi Giménez with Feyenoord and Hirving Lozano who left Napoli in Italy and returned with PSV, in the face of criticism from thousands of media and fans Mexicans who preferred to see him in Serie A, competing against the best, and not in a country that he already conquered based on good performances, but that can stagnate him in a kind of comfort.
Jorge Sánchez with Porto, Gerardo Arteaga with Genk of the Belgian Pro League, Orbelín Pineda and Rodolfo Pizarro with AEK from Greece, Luis Chávez with Dinamo Moscow; Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda with Dundee de Esocia close the list of Mexican elements playing in Europe.
It is expected that in 2024 footballers such as Sebastián Córdova or César: the 'Chino' Huerta will emigrate, in order to make the list of national elements larger competing against the best in the world, in something that directly favors the performance of the The Mexican Futbol selection.
#Mexican #soccer #players #fare #Europe #Santi #Giménez #outstanding
