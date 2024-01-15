The delivery of The Best 2023 Awards has generated a great discussion on social networks. For many users it was very surprising that Lionel Messi won the award as the best player of the year, especially if you take into account what elements like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé did.
Messi and Haaland tied in the voting score, but it was decided to give the award to the Argentine star because he won the vote by the captains of the national teams.
It must be remembered that the jury in charge of selecting the winner is made up of national team technical directors, team captains, journalists and fans.
107 national team captains voted for Messi. Below we tell you how Messi, Mbappé and Haaland voted.
Lionel Messi, as captain of Argentina, voted for Erling Haaland first, Kylian Mbappé in second place and Julián Álvarez in third place. That is, he gave five points to the Norwegian, three points to the Frenchman and one to his teammate.
Mbappé, for his part, as captain of France, voted for Lionel Messi in first placeErling Haaland in second and Kevin De Bruyne in third.
Haaland did not vote because he is not the captain of Norway. However, Martin Odegaard, captain of the European squad, voted for his compatriot in first place, Kylian Mbappé in second and Messi in third.
