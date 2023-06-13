The soap opera is reopened with the theme Mbappé after yesterday he sent a letter in which he wrote that he was not going to renew with Paris Saint Germain next season, so he would be free and from January 2024 he could negotiate with any club freely.
So Paris Saint Germain will decide to sell the French striker in order to get an economic slice and thus get down to work with his new project. Now, with the news that Mbappé is for sale, many girlfriends have come out for the French star. And since he couldn’t be otherwise, and since he had already shown interest before, he has been linked to Real Madrid.
For this reason, today, from 90min we bring you Mbappé’s performances to what may be his new team, Real Madrid.
The first time Mbappé faced Real Madrid was in the 2017/18 season in the round of 16 of the Champions League, against a Real Madrid side still coached by Zinedine Zidane. That round Mbappé could do little in a tie that would end with a five goals to two in favor of the meringues.
The next time they would meet against Real Madrid in the 2019/20 season, since they were squared in the UCL group stage. In the first leg, Mbappé would not play, but in the second leg, the French star would score one of the goals in the 2-2 draw that would take place that night.
Last season they faced the round of 16 of the Champions League, Paris Saint Germain against Real Madrid in one of the most notable clashes of last season. Kylian Mbappé faced each other when the rumor that he would dress the next season -this one that has just ended- sounded louder. It was a tie in which Real Madrid would get through to the next round but with a great performance. The first leg ended with a 1-0 victory with a goal from Mbappé and in the second leg Real Madrid would come back with a 3-1 victory, the French goal was scored by Mbappé.
#Mbappé #time #played #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply