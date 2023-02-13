The winner of the Sanremo Festival 2023 is Marco Mengoni. Not new, since he was at the top of the 28 singers in the competition from the first night to the last. Also winning the cover episode, singing Let it be with a gospel choir. But you know how Marco Mengoni began his career?

Marco Mengoni was born in Ronciglionein the province of Viterbo, in Lazio, on December 25, 1988. The Italian singer is the first to have won the Best European Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2010. Then repeating the success in 2015.

He is also the first Italian artist to have performed at the Billboard Film & TV Music Conference in Los Angeles in 2013. In addition to being the first Italian finalist as Worldwide Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2013. He started his solo career very young, at the age of 16.

His career began very early in a vocal quintet, and then started alone at 16. In 2009 comes the great success and the big debut X Factor stagea program that actually launched him into the Olympus of the song.

In 2009, in fact, he won the third edition of the talent show, signing a recording contract with Sony Music. Since then it has been a crescendo of successes, with various participations in Sanremo, where he has collected two victories.

How Marco Mengoni started his career: it all started on X Factor

After winning X Factor, Mengoni participates in the Sanremo Festival in 2010 with Believe me again, a song that allows him to win third place. In 2013, however, he won Sanremo with L’essenziale and in 2023, in his third participation, he won again at the Sanremo Festival with Two lives.

In 2013 he participated in the Eurovision Song Contest finishing seventh. Other awards include ten Wind Music Awards and three MTV Europe Music Awards, as well as nine World Music Award nominations.