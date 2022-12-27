Were they in love? Fernando Díaz is on everyone’s lips after the news of the end of his contract with the channel became known ATV, after several years of conducting his part in a morning show. What happened? The details have remained private, but it is possible that a better job offer has influenced Andrea Llosa’s friend. However, not only has the journalist been in the news because of his change of sides, but also because of the rapprochement he had a few years ago with the host Maju Mantilla outside the country.

He shared this memory on his Instagram, where he published the image of them together and detailed the anecdote in the legend. How did they meet? Here we will tell you everything about the friendship of the possible jales of Latina.

How were the beginnings of Fernando Díaz on television?

Many of those who watch the morning news have been able to meet the driver Fernando Díaz together with Alicia Retto on ATV; However, in the first years of his life, he did not imagine at all that his profession would be focused on journalism. “The communications came by chance. I didn’t plan to be a journalist. I liked television as a medium. I liked that magic of generating programs and selling you an illusion through contest programs. It was because I was a television set,” he said.

According to his Linkedin profile, he studied at the University of Piura and began his career at Panamericana Televisión, where he stayed for more than 10 years. After that, he became a journalistic producer on “D-Day” and met who would become his lifelong friend, Andrea Llosa.

Then he had a fleeting two-year stint in Latina to stabilize himself at ATV, once again, where he has worked as a reporter and driver. What’s next now? It will be known in a few weeks.

Will Fernando Díaz and Maju Mantilla drive in Latina?

2023, which is yet to come, will be one of the busiest at the media level because many drivers will change their jersey looking for a better job opportunity. One of those many drivers is Fernando Díaz, who will leave his morning show on ATV with Alicia Retto to be in Latina. Rumors indicate that his partner on the new channel will be the former beauty queen Maju Mantilla.

However, when consulted by the newspaper El Popular, the communicator explained: “I have the best references about her, but I still don’t know in detail who my new companions will be. Television is teamwork and if journalism has given me something, it is learning to arrive to add, to contribute”.

Fernando Díaz will continue on national television in 2023, but in Latin America. Photo: ATV/Instagram Maju Mantilla

How did Fernando Díaz meet Maju Mantilla and why do they link them?

The rumors began on September 22 of this year, when the journalist Fernando Díaz published a photo of him and the model Maju Mantilla giving various details of the time they met in an Asian country in 2007. The story reads: “We met on a trip to Korea. She, splendid Miss World and brand image of an important company and us covering the Jotitas in the U-17 World Cup”.

Finally, the driver showed how it was the time they met again after more than a decade: “After 15 years we met again with Maju. It’s cool to see you again, Majito, I told you that she had photos of that journey ”. That last image was the one that aroused suspicions of a new program in charge of both characters.