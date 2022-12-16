Magaly Medina and her husband Alfredo Zambrano They have become one of the most beloved couples of the Peruvian show business. Although her relationship began in 2011, it was not until 2015 that the show host decided to appear for the first time with the notary public on her nightly television program that she had in Latina.

In that interview, conducted by Karen Schwarz, the popular “Urraca” surprised her viewers by revealing how she met her current mother-in-law, who claimed to be a fan of hers. Next, we will tell you how the meeting between Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano’s mother was.

Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano were married in 2016. Photo: Diffusion

How did Magaly Medina meet her husband Alfredo Zambrano’s mother?

In 2015, in the late night program “Magaly”, the television host and her husband Alfredo Zambrano surprised the public by revealing how “Urraca” met her partner’s mother.

According to Magaly, it was his producer Ney Guerrero who asked him to attend the birthday of the notary’s mother, since she was a fan of his. As is known, at that time, the popular ‘Urraca’ and Alfredo Zambrano were not yet in a sentimental relationship.

“One day Ney tells me: ‘Dr. Zambrano has asked me for a favor. Today he is his mother’s saint. They are going to be having dinner at this restaurant. At the end of your program, could you come over for a little while so you can say hello? (…) Just five minutes you get out of your car and greet her because the lady adores you and watches your program’. So I accepted. I was his birthday present ”, expressed the ‘Magpie’

Also, after Karen Schwarz asked how she is currently getting along with Alfredo Zambrano’s mother, the show host assured that the relationship between the two is good and cordial.

“(The relationship) is good and cordial. We are already adults”, said Magaly Medina.