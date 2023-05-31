So that luka romero is today one of the great figures that the Argentine Under 20 team has, who disputes the World Cup of the category in his country and appears as the top candidate to win the trophy, you have to go back several years and review the different steps that were taken , with determining moments and people.
“I was about to leave for Finland, to lead the team in the 2003 Under-17 World Cup. That’s when Claudio Vivas, Marcelo Bielsa’s assistant, comes to me and tells me: ‘They gave me this video of Rosario, of a boy who plays in Spain’. Was Messi. I put the video in Ezeiza’s room. I saw him and I told Pekerman: ‘This is the player we need.’ The people of the Spanish team confessed to me: ‘We wanted to have him, but he didn’t want to’”, confessed Hugo Tocalli about the previous friendly organized against Paraguay to ensure the best in history.
Without intending to enter into the football comparison, there are some points in common with the story of the boy from Victoria de Durango, Mexico, on November 18, 2004. We review how the events unfolded.
Alejandro Saggese, technical director of the Under 15 Team until 2019, told how the first approaches were: “There is a boy, Lelo Rodríguez, a lawyer from Mar del Plata, whom I know from Estudiantes. One day, when he goes to City Bell Country, he makes a comment about Luka.. Honestly I did not know the boy. He didn’t have the knowledge. He told me: ‘Look, I know the father, I can get you material,’ ”he revealed in infobae.
In 2018, Marcelo Rodriguez Carrozzialias Lelo, approached Nicolás Baratucci, class 2006, at the Mallorca stadium, but he began to watch another game and there he noticed the quality of Romero:
“At 10 seconds, when I saw the speed-oriented control he did, I was like, ‘This guy is good.’ I am in love with the controls, and he already had the fine controls ”, counted. “Luka played giving away a year, a year and a half, I played with older boys. And he passed them like poles”, described Rodríguez Carrozzi.
“Immediately I spoke with Diego Romero, his father, who played in Quilmes, and I told him: ‘Your son has conditions to play in the National Team, I’m going to pass the report to the coaches.’ The whole family is Argentine, it was a coincidence that the boy was born in Mexico, that’s why The possibility of playing for Mexico or Spain never crossed his mind. He always wanted to play for the Argentine national team, ”he stated.
After the contact with Saggese, and the decisive intervention of Hermes Desiothen Selection Coordinator, it was decided to quote him in July 2018, in order to ensure it.
“The great merit of the boy is having a family behind him with all the moral principles. The boy never believed what he is, they have educated him from sobriety, from a low profile, despite having a contract since the age of 10, link with Nike; the family kept him in a bubble of innocence. Everything around him is very normal ”, they say about this humble 18-year-old star, who excites all of Argentina.
