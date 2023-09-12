Lionel Scaloni has managed to put his name in the golden books of the Argentine National Team. The one born in Pujato has managed to lead the Albiceleste to lift the Copa América title in 2021, the Finalissima in 2022 and, obviously, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which allowed him to add the third star in its history to the South American team. These achievements allowed him to position himself as one of the most successful coaches in the history of the national team, but before being placed on the substitute bench, Scalo He was part of the group of footballers who represented the country.
More news and updates about the Argentine National Team:
Now, Argentina has to visit the height of La Paz to play with the Bolivian team for Date 2 of the South American Qualifiers towards the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico 2026. The match will be played at the Hernando Siles Stadium, which is located located more than 3,600 meters high above sea level. This is a stadium that brings back bad memories for many players, but especially for the Argentine National Team, which suffered one of the worst defeats in its history there (1-6 in the South American Qualifiers heading to South Africa 2010).
Unlike the rest of the Argentines, Lionel Scaloni has good memories of the only two games he played as a visitor in Bolivia and we review them below:
In the Qualifiers for the 2006 World Cup, José Pekerman’s Albiceleste came away with a very important victory that helped them take a key step towards qualification. As for Lionel Scaloni, this was one of the few games he played as a starter for Argentina throughout his career. He played as a right back on that team.
One of the most decisive games of Scaloni’s cycle as coach. This was a key victory for the group since they had been going through a difficult time. It was one of the team’s best matches in which the result turned around with goals from Lautaro Martínez and Joaquín Correa with Exequiel Palacios playing an impeccable match. One of the images of this match is that of Scaloni running to hug the Inter player after scoring the equalizer on the scoreboard.
With this scenario, Lionel Scaloni will lead Argentina to a new adventure in the heights of Bolivia, which is a scenario that has not been very favorable to him in recent times.
#Lionel #Scaloni #visits #Paz #Argentine #National #Team
Leave a Reply