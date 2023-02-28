Lionel Messi was chosen as The Best by FIFA at a ceremony that took place in Paris on Monday night. It was the second time Messi has picked up this award after his first triumph came in 2019 after leading Barcelona to another La Liga title.
The main difference with respect to the Ballon d’Or is that it is only voted for by exclusive and important members of the media from around the world, while The Best awards are also participated by players and coaches of all the teams on the planet.
Each captain and the coach of each team must vote for the first three places and the distribution of points is: the first place receives five points, the second three and the third a single point. Being the captain of the Argentine National Team, Messi had the chance to vote on these awards but could not vote for himself.
He chose a player who surprised locals and strangers to win this The Best award and it was his PSG teammate and friend Neymar. The other one who chose ney as the best player of the year was the Brazilian captain Thiago Silva.
Messi’s second-place vote went to another PSG teammate in Kylian Mbappe, who ended up finishing one place behind the Argentine in the overall vote. Karim Benzema, striker for Real Madrid and France, was the one who received the third and last vote for the world champion in Qatar 2022.
As for his votes for The Best for Best Male Coach, the Rosario gave 5 points to Argentine coach and eventual winner Lionel Scaloni, three points to Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and one to France’s Didier Deschamps.
In turn, the best player in the world gave his support to Emiliano Martinez by voting for him in the category of best goalkeeper as N1. While the rest of the podium was completed by Thibaut Courtois and Yassine Bounou in second and third position respectively.
