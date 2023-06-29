Gerardo “Tata” Martino was presented as the technical director of Inter Miami of the MLS from the United States, the club where Lionel Messi will play next season. The coach and the Argentine star will meet again and share their third cycle, after the experience in Barcelona and in the Argentine team.
“Welcome Tata. The Club has appointed Gerardo Martino as technical director. The winning coach of the MLS Cup and the MLS Coach of the Year award, with experience with the national teams of Argentina and Mexico, FC Barcelona and more, joins the Club while he is waiting for his employment documentation,” he said. in its statement the American club a few hours ago.
“I am very excited to join a great club like Inter Miami and I know that together we can achieve important things”said Martino. “The Club has the necessary infrastructure to compete in the region and I think that with everyone’s work and commitment, we can achieve it”, complete.
How did Lionel Messi do when he was coached by “Tata” Martino in Barcelona?
In Barcelona they won the Spanish Super Cup together, but the balance was negative: they lost the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid and fell in the Champions League round of 16, in addition to losing the Spanish League on the last date. The “Tata” cycle was between July 2013 and May 2014. “Gerardo’s arrival is the best thing that could have happened to us. His football idea fits perfectly into the idiosyncrasy of Barcelona”Lionel had said about “Tata”.
|
OFFICIAL MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
TITLES
|
41
|
46
|
1 (SPANISH SUPER CUP)
How did Lionel Messi do when he was led by “Tata” Martino in the Argentine team?
They joined the Argentine team again in August 2014, when Martino took over as technical director after the World Cup in Brazil. Argentina reached two Copa América finals, in 2015 and 2016, but lost in both against Chile.
|
OFFICIAL MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
TITLES
|
twenty
|
13
|
0
|
OFFICIAL MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
TITLES
|
61
|
59
|
1
