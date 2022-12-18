Argentine artists shine! The closing of the World Cup Qatar 2022 It brought many surprises with it, even though not all of it was good news. For example, the singer Ozuna arrived to make all those attending the final ceremony vibrate; However, most expected Shakira to accompany the Puerto Rican so that they could perform her latest hit together, “Monotonía”, but that was not the case.

The other surprise was the participation of Lali Espósito in the presentation ceremony of the Argentine team to sing the national anthem. The artist has developed in the urban pop genre, although many remember her for her time on a well-known children’s channel. Here we will explain how she started her rise to success as the interpreter of “Motiveishon”.

Biography of Lali Esposito

His original name is Mariana Esposito and was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 10, 1991. Her nickname Lali dates back to her childhood, when her brother could not pronounce her name Mari correctly and called her what she is now known in the artistic world.

Currently, she is 31 years old and from a very young age she demonstrated her artistic skills for acting, dancing and singing. However, some time later, when she fully entered the world of music, she discovered that she could also compose songs without any problem, the same ones that she has released on the market.

How did Lali Espósito become known?

The singer Lali Espósito made her first steps in acting working with the famous Cris Morena in productions such as “Rincón de luz”, “flowery” and “Chiquititas”. His stardom would come later when he played Marianella Rinaldi in “Almost Angels” in 2007. . At just 19 years old, he was already part of the Teen Angels band. In 2013, she didn’t think twice and launched her solo career.

In those months he also worked hand in hand with companies such as Lara Teens, Sedal Claro, Coca-Cola, Cartoon Network and several other organizations. At the same time, he continued to strive in his acting career on television, film and theater. What’s more, he even participated in the Peruvian film “at 40″, directed by Bruno Ascenso.

Lali Espósito sang the Argentine anthem in Qatar 2022

The singer-songwriter Lali Espósito surprised all her followers by being announced as the official interpreter of the Argentine national anthem as part of the initial ceremony of the last game that defined the winner of the World Cup Qatar 2022. The competition included the albicelestes and the French team, which dazzled with the participation of Mbappé.

Lali Espósito received the applause of the public before the start of the final match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup between Argentina and France. Photo: composition LR/AFP

The artist attended with a long black dress and, although she was only seen for a few seconds on the screens of the sporting event, she was supporting her team with what she does best: music. The news was not known until today, minutes before closing. As expected, she shone and made her compatriots proud, who emerged victorious from the engagement.

Lali Espósito was very happy to be part of the closing of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Photo: Lali Esposito/Instagram

The actress was never linked to the football world before; However, her father was a coach of said discipline. Apparently, today he was prouder than ever of her precious daughter, who did not hesitate to share images of her on social networks.