Karim Benzema was not a direct competitor for the “Ballon d’Or” award in the era of the legendary rivalry between his former teammate in Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Argentine Lionel Messi, the former Barcelona star and the current Paris Saint-Germain.

Unusually, the current Real Madrid team is devoid of big stars, giving Karim Benzema the opportunity to actually take over the leadership on the field and in the dressing rooms, to become the first star of the team on which the game is built, and hopes are placed on him.

exceptional season

Karim Benzema’s name is currently being featured strongly in the nominations for the 2022 “Ballon d’Or” award for the best player in the world, after his exceptional season with Real Madrid.

Winning the Spanish League title and reaching the Champions League final are strong contributions that make Benzema an extraordinary candidate for the gold award for the first time in his career, and a few years before he was suspended from the boot.

Karim Benzema has scored 26 goals in the Spanish League this season in 30 games and assisted 11, to lead the race for the top scorer title.

The title of top scorer in the European Champions League has also been decided for the French star after he topped the list with 15 goals, and he has no competitor in the tournament except for the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star, who scored only 8 goals, before the two clash in the upcoming final on May 28.

Benzema is Real Madrid

Ramiro Aldonati, journalist for the Spanish newspaper “Marca”, believes that Karim Benzema is Real Madrid this season because of his wonderful contributions with the team.

In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Aldonati said: “As we see in Spain, Karim Benzema plays at another level, away from all the other players in the league.”

Ramiro added: “What Benzema is doing this season makes him outside the ratings and comparisons with other players.”

And the Spanish journalist concluded: “Karim Benzema single-handedly wins decisive matches for Real Madrid, not only in the Spanish League, but also in the Champions League.”

Karim Benzema is waiting to crown his efforts this season by winning the Champions League title, to be held in France on May 28, in the hope of taking a giant step towards the first golden ball in his career.