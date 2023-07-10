Julian Quinones He came to Tigres when he was just a teenager. He made his debut with the ‘U’, at some point he was considered the generational substitute for André-Pierre Gignac, but an injury cut him off and he was never the same again.
He went to the Atlas de Guadalajara and became a hero. There he scored more than thirty goals defending the red and black jacket and made them touch the sky with their hands. He was a two-time Mexican soccer champion at the hands of the former technical director of the Mexican soccer team, Diego Cocca, and is currently the ‘bomb’ reinforcement of the Águilas del América. Quiñones is expected to score many goals with the cream-blue jersey.
More news about America
André Jardine is a coach who likes to play open and uses his wingers a lot. This situation is favorable for Julián, who arrives at América with the intention of becoming a historic player. There are even those who find different similarities between Julián and the emblematic ‘Chucho’ Benitez (QEPD).
As soon as he arrived at the Águilas, Julián was full of praise for the most winning institution in Mexican soccer:
“It’s not a secret at all. This line by line team has great players and I think it is important to know how to handle that, both Cabecita and Brian Rodríguez, Henry Martín, all of us above know that this is important, and that Diego Valdés is said to be the best assistant of the league,” he said.
Despite all this, Julián Quiñones started ‘badly’ with América. After the match between the Águilas and the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro was suspended due to the poor conditions on the pitch, América scheduled a friendly match against Atlante, in which Julián played his first minutes in the crema blue shirt.
The duel took place at the Coapa facilities, and Jardine’s men lost 1-0. It should be noted that André sees his starting striker in Quiñones and that he responded by scoring a goal… the same thing that was annulled, for being out of place.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Julián #Quiñones #stage #América
Leave a Reply