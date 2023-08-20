Javier Masias, Peruvian journalist and food critic, he is the strictest judge of ‘The Great Chef: Famous’, which has earned him a certain number of followers and also detractors. Usually, after trying the dishes of the participants of the latin reality, he has no problem praising them if they are well done, but he also has no qualms about harshly criticizing them when the setting is not promising. For this reason, she recently gave an interview to get to know him a little more, she even told how his casting was for the program.

What does Javier Masías think of the affection of the public?

Despite the fact that on repeated occasions he was very sincere with his opinion about the performance of celebrities in the kitchen of ‘The great chef’, Javier Masías has won the hearts of the public, as the fans show it with affectionate messages on their social networks. In this regard, the cooking critic commented on his popularity and joked in his style.

“I am very surprised that they follow me, we are a masochistic country. I always advise people to follow someone more interesting like Dostoyevski or Vallejo, but if you really don’t have something better to do with your time, I thank you “, he said in ‘Weekly Report’.

Javier Masias. Photo: Latina

How was the casting of Javier Masías?

The well-known jury of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ he exclusively told the cameras of the ‘Maritere’ Braschi program how he was summoned for the gastronomy television project and what led him to get a place next to Giacomo Bocchio and Nelly Rossinelli.

“Paulo, the casting director of Lightning in the Bottle, wrote to me. I arrived at the casting and they told me: ‘Try this’ (a plate of food). I said: ‘Obviously, this animal has died for pleasure’, and they liked it. It’s that it was very ugly (which they made him try). They called me again and I said: “Well, I’m going to try food from 12 celebrities who don’t know how to cook. I didn’t expect us to eat so badly”, story.

