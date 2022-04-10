This Saturday, April 9, the corresponding week 6 of Major League Soccer was held with the ‘El Tráfico’ Classic between Los Angeles Galaxy Y Los Angeles F.C.. where the Mexican strikers met for the first time, Javier Hernandez Y Carlos candle.
In the confrontation, both players began as starters and wearing the captain’s badge and the match was favorable for the local team by a final score of 2-1, the galaxy team kept the three units from the Dignity Health Sports Park and with this rose to second in the Western Conference standings with 12 points. While for his part, LAFC remained in first place with 13 points.
Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez Y Carlos candle were starters and captains in their confrontation, the striker from Los Angeles Galaxy He opened the scoring at minute 13 with a great header, but had to leave the match in the second half at minute 77, after suffering an injury that forced him to request the change.
While, on his own, the attacker of Los Angeles Football Club he played the entire match, but could not score, however, he was key in the score with which his team discounted, since he finished off the goal and ended up scoring Christian Arango.
Unfortunately for his team, three goals were disallowed throughout the game, the first two disallowed goals were made by Carlos candle and in the last minute of the compensation they also scored a goal back, after the intervention of the VAR.
