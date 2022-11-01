Martha Ivelisse Pesante, better known as Ivy Queen, is a well-known Puerto Rican singer of the urban genre. The artist has managed to position several of her songs on radio stations worldwide, consecrating herself as the ‘Queen of reggaeton’.

Recently, the composer performed at the Halloween Urban Dance festival held on October 31 at the San Marcos Stadium.

How were the beginnings of Ivy Queen?

Ivy Queen was born Añasco, Puerto Rico, but lived most of his childhood in New York, United States. Her approach to music was her from a very young age, when she began to write songs to participate in school competitions.

However, her career took off when DJ Negro included her in his Noise project. This is how she achieved her first successful song “We are rappers, but not criminals”, the song set a precedent in her solo projects and she quickly became an icon of rap and reggaeton.

Ivy Queen, the ‘Queen of reggaeton’, continues to be all the rage. Photo:

Ivy Queen Hits

Ivy Queen He has achieved various awards due to his musical compositions. For her first album released in 1997, “En mi Imperio”, in collaboration with Domingo Quiñones and Dayanara Torres, won two Gold and Platinum Records for the sales obtained in a short time.

She was also recognized with the Artistas’97 award and Youth Favorite Rap Singer. Ivy participated in two musical events: The Battle of Rap: Panama versus Puerto Rico and the First National Rap & Reggae Festival. Just a year later, the Sony record company took charge of the production of her second album, ‘The Original Rude Girl, in which she had the collaboration of Chezina and Alex D’Castro on the songs “The king and the queen” and “Reality” and even rapper Wyclef Jean, who recorded “Interlude in the zone” with her.

Without a doubt, its peak stage came in the early 2000s, in which thanks to songs like: “Daddy I love you”, “I got used to it”, “You can’t” and “I want to dance” it achieved internationalization.