The run-rate in Test cricket does not matter much, but in the past, Indian teams that toured Australia could not control the host team. For this reason, they had to face a lot of problems in Australia.However, since 2018-19, when Virat Kohli’s team won the Test series in Australia, the Australian team’s run rate has fallen significantly. In the last 11 innings (eight in 2018-19 and 3 in the current series), the Australian team has managed to achieve the rate of 3 runs per over just once. That too in Perth where he won the Test match. Talking about the other innings, it was always below three. In the current series of the Adelaide Test match, where Australia won easily, except for the second innings, Australia’s run rate is 2.67, 2 and 2.65. Australian batsmen have not been able to dominate the Indian bowlers anywhere.

On the other hand, if you talk about the series of 2014-15, during this time Australia scored 4.31, 4.21, 3.73, 5.63, 3.73, 3.24, 3.76 and 6.23 runs per over. This series was won by Australia 2–0. Not even once did the Indian bowling attack curb Australia. Sometimes when the Indian team also tried to bring Australia under pressure, the Kangaroo team counter-attacked and pulled themselves out of that situation.

Sunil Subramanian, who was the manager of the Indian team in 2018-19, told our colleague Times of India, ‘It was a well thought out plan by the Indian team management to curb the Australian batting. The team management adopts a lot of scientific thinking to handle fast bowlers.

In this, every player of the opposition team was assessed differently. However, Subrahmanyan says that there has been a common practice for the past 20 years. DNA testing started by former trainer Shankar Basu helped Indian pacers to achieve their full potential.

Based on the report of this test, it was concluded that how much workload a bowler can handle, how long can he bowl. Subrahmayan, who improved T Natarajan’s action and worked with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, said, “Now Shami knows that he can try bowling at a speed of 145 kmph in his fourth spell too. Without fear of a breakdown. It is something that every bowler can bowl like a machine knowing how much his ability is.

However, the former manager also believes that there is a lack of X-factor in Australian batting, due to which the Indian team is benefiting greatly. Where David Warner and Steve Smith were not part of the team in 2018-19. Smith is battling very poor form in this series and Warner could not play the first two matches due to injury. He said, ‘The attitude of the rest of the Australian batsmen is quite surprising. It is easy to plan against them.