A large stock of military weapons was built through smuggling via fishing boats and tunnels. Weapons, however, have also been stolen from Israeli bases and constructed from bombs left behind. Over the past ten to fifteen years, the radical Islamic group Hamas – considered a terrorist organization by the European Union and the United States, among other countries – accumulated light weapons (portable weapons, capable of being carried and operated by a single person), such as pistols, automatic weapons, machine guns and grenade launchers, but also more dangerous systems, such as anti-tank guided missiles and short and medium range missiles.

But how did Hamas obtain this vast military arsenal, given that the Gaza Strip was largely isolated by Israel and Egypt for years?

According to experts, there were several forms – and ranged from well-known ones, such as the Hamas tunnels, to simpler ones, such as smuggling through fishermen, through the theft of ammunition from Israeli bases and even the use of old weapons left behind.

“Much of the smuggling across the sea occurred with the help of fishermen. Israel treated the fishermen very negligently, they were not controlled enough and they smuggled weapons,” explains Yehoshua Kalisky, a weapons expert at the think tank Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, in an interview with German state TV ARD.

The other route was already known to Israel: from Iran, through Sudan to Sinai. The problem is that once the weapons reach Sinai and pass through the tunnels, it is impossible to track them, Kalisky explains.

In addition to smuggling, robberies in sometimes poorly protected military bases, especially in the south of the country – something already admitted by Israel.

Furthermore, Kalisky highlights, Hamas used old weapons to make new ones, such as from unexploded explosive devices.

“About 15% of bombs do not explode. This generally involves older general-purpose bombs, not smart bombs,” Kalisky told ARD in Tel Aviv.

These explosives that failed at another time were “recycled” by Hamas and incorporated into rockets or used to manufacture new explosive devices.

In December, an incident in Gaza killed ten Israeli soldiers. The explosive device came from a bomb that had failed in the past, Kalisky explains.

A 250 kg unexploded bomb could, for example, be used to equip hundreds of rockets with explosives.

The method is confirmed in a Hamas propaganda video:

“With this stock from the 2014 war, we were able to double our rocket production despite the siege and, thus, reach the fire intensity necessary for combat.”

